Enlit Africa’s 2026 programme convenes decision-makers from utilities, private sector, government, industry and finance to tackle the business of delivering power across the continent – at a moment when system constraints, reform and investment urgency are converging. In South Africa, transmission constraints are limiting new connections and generation evacuation, municipal distribution and tariff reform is reshaping incentives and financial sustainability and the need for digitalisation is accelerating, raising both opportunity and operational risk. Across Africa, these same pressures show up in different forms: grid expansion and interconnection readiness, utility performance and collections, bankable project pipelines, procurement design, and the operational capability to deliver reliability at scale.

Anchored by Enlit Africa’s year-round platform, the 2026 programme is shaped around the event theme: Compounding impact: small changes, outsized outcomes. The programme is designed to move beyond diagnosis and focus on practical levers that shift outcomes: what unlocks grid capacity, improves distribution performance and tariff credibility and turns data into operational capability at scale.

Pan-African participation: where Africa’s power business connects

Enlit Africa, part of VUKA Group, is designed as a working platform for the continent’s power ecosystem – utilities, regulators, municipalities, developers, financiers and technology providers – to align around delivery: projects that reach financial close, grid access that becomes real connections and operational improvements that translate into performance. With participation expected from 30+ African countries and international stakeholders Africa, Enlit Africa’s role as a continental convening point rather than a single-country conversation is reinforced once again.

Level 2: the executive deal layer (limited access)

A defining feature of Enlit Africa is the Level 2 experience: a curated, executive environment designed to move beyond “conference attendance” into decision-grade engagement and deal flow. Level 2 brings together utility leadership, project owners, financiers and delivery partners in formats built for outcomes, not commentary.

Key elements include the Utility CEO Forum (closed-door) and the Projects&Investment Network (P&IN), alongside structured meeting zones and focused discussions where attendees can stress-test assumptions, clarify bankability requirements and move opportunities forward with the right stakeholders in the room. For delegates attending with investment, partnership, procurement or project-development intent, Level 2 is where the show is designed to convert insight into next steps.

“Delivery improves when finance, regulation and operations are aligned to the same outcomes. Enlit Africa creates the platform for that alignment to move from theory to execution.” – Marcel du Toit, Event Director, Enlit Africa

Transmission constraints: unlocking grid access and delivery

Across the programme, Enlit Africa 2026 addresses the constraint that increasingly defines feasibility across many markets: grid access. Sessions focus on the bottlenecks blocking evacuation and expansion, the delivery models and coordination required to scale build-out and the investment conditions that determine whether projects move from pipeline to operation – including practical discussions on infrastructure delivery, regional integration and the conditions that make projects bankable.

“Across Africa, the constraints are compounding: grid access, distribution performance, revenue certainty and the rapid shift to digital operations. Enlit Africa is where the business of power is discussed properly: what gets financed, what gets delivered and what keeps systems performing. The 2026 theme, ‘Compounding impact’, reflects our focus on the small, targeted changes that unlock outsized outcomes.” – Claire Volkwyn, Head of Content, Enlit Africa

Municipal distribution and tariffs: making reform workable

As market evolution and procurement models change, municipalities and distribution utilities face a dual challenge: maintaining system performance while keeping tariffs credible, affordable and financially sustainable. Enlit Africa 2026 brings practitioners into the same room to unpack what distribution readiness looks like in practice, how tariff structures respond to new market signals and what technical and governance interventions help restore service reliability and revenue performance.

Digitalisation: from pilot projects to critical infrastructure

Utilities and large users are moving from digital ambition to operational dependency: smart metering, improved visibility and data-driven forecasting are becoming core to performance. The programme explores deployment realities, data governance and security and the operational capabilities required to turn digitisation into measurable outcomes rather than added complexity.

Water Security Africa: a dedicated focus

Alongside Enlit Africa, Water Security Africa runs as a co-located event. Water is a continuity risk for cities and industry and requires its own commercial and delivery logic. The Water Security Africa programme convenes stakeholders around water resilience, utility performance, reuse and recovery, regulatory enabling conditions and investment-ready delivery models.

Enlit Africa 2026 will take place on 19–21 May 2026 at the CTICC in Cape Town, South Africa. The full programme and registration information are available at: www.Enlit-Africa.com

Contact:

Marcel du Toit, Event Director

marcel.dutoit@wearevuka.com

About Enlit Africa:

Enlit Africa convenes stakeholders across the power sector value chain to address the commercial and operational realities of delivery. The programme brings together leaders across finance, utilities, government, industry and technology to accelerate bankable investment, system readiness and measurable outcomes.

Enlit Africa is supported by leading industry sponsors already confirmed for 2026 including ACTOM, Conlog, Eskom Rotek and Standard Bank (platinum sponsors), Siemens (gold sponsor) and G3-Alliance (silver sponsor) alongside additional confirmed sponsors including Grundfos, Hengtong, Holley Technology, Lesedi, Nuriflex, Steinmuller Africa, Triveni Turbine, Aberdare Cables, Allbro Industries, Hexing Electrical, Landis+Gyr and Megger. www.Enlit-Africa.com

About Water Security Africa:

Water Security Africa is a dedicated programme focus running alongside Enlit Africa, convening stakeholders around water resilience, utility performance, reuse and recovery and bankable delivery models that strengthen continuity of supply and long-term system sustainability. www.WaterSecurity-Africa.com

About VUKA Group:

VUKA Group connects people and organisations across Africa’s energy, mining, mobility, green economy, and retail sectors through events, content, and strategic networking. Venture partners to The Global Trust Project and leaders of NPO Go Green Africa. www.WeAreVUKA.com