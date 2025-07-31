Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer.

The Spokesman for the Presidency,Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the call touched on the distinguished ties between Egypt and the United Kingdom. Both sides agreed to further enhance cooperation between the two countries in all fields, particularly economic, trade, tourism, and education, in addition to supporting joint investment projects.

The call reviewed regional developments. The President reiterated that Egypt welcomes the British prime minister's statements regarding the United Kingdom's intention to recognize the State of Palestine. It was also emphasized that this step would represent a positive impetus toward restoring the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, mainly the establishment of an independent state along the June 4, 1967, borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Both sides emphasized that a just and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue through the establishment of an independent state is the only way to achieve lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.

During the call, President El-Sisi reviewed Egypt's vision for achieving calm and ending the war in the Gaza Strip, highlighting Egypt's efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement, expedite the delivery of humanitarian aid, and ensure the release of hostages and captives, as well as the importance of beginning the reconstruction process in the Strip as soon as possible.

President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt's firm position of rejecting the displacement of Palestinians from their lands.