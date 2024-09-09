Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Mr. Josep Borrell, and his high-level accompanying delegation, which included the EU Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process. The meeting was also attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, Dr. Badr Abdelatty, as well as the EU Ambassador in Cairo.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Ahmad Fahmy, said the meeting tackled the firm relations between Egypt and the European Union, with both sides commending the momentum in their bilateral cooperation. This was culminated in recent months with the declaration of the Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership and the convening of the Egypt-EU Investment Conference. During the meeting, the two sides also confirmed their commitment to exploring new domains of cooperation within the framework of this strategic partnership, particularly in the fields of investment and trade, as well as energy, migration, and environmental issues, so as to advance mutual interests in the face of their shared challenges.

The discussions also focused on the situation in Gaza and the Middle East. They reviewed the massive efforts by Egypt and its partners to achieve a ceasefire and an exchange of hostages and detainees, with a view to ending the catastrophic humanitarian tragedy endured by the Palestinians in Gaza and paving the way for the enforcement of the two-state solution, which would open avenues for peace, coexistence, stability, and development in the region.

President El-Sisi warned against the danger of the ongoing escalation, which pushes toward an expansion of the cycle of the conflict. The President underscored the responsibilities of the international community and the EU to exert intense pressure toward reaching an agreement to end the ongoing war, including violence and the escalation in the West Bank, in a manner that defuses regional tensions and restores security and stability in the region.

Mr. Borrell expressed deep appreciation for Egypt's role as a cornerstone of stability in the region, stressing the EU's interest in continuous consultations with Egypt and in supporting its diligent efforts to maintain regional stability during this critical phase. President El-Sisi commended Mr. Borrell for his objective and fair stances over the past period.