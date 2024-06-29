Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with the President of the European Commission, Mrs. Ursula von der Leyen, on the sidelines of the Egyptian-EU Investment Conference held in Cairo.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, said the meeting underscored the depth and strength of Egyptian-European relations, recently elevated to the level of a strategic and comprehensive partnership. This reflects the significance Egypt and the European Union accord to enhancing their cooperation as a cornerstone for regional integration and stability. The investment conference marks the first milestone in implementing this partnership. The President of the European Commission affirmed that the conference underscores the shared interests between the two sides and the European Union's commitment to supporting Egypt's development and economic reform path.

The meeting touched on ways to confront the escalating regional challenges, particularly the developments in the Gaza Strip and their impact on regional security and stability. President El-Sisi emphasized the necessity of concerted international efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire and the urgent access to humanitarian aid in Gaza to avert the humanitarian catastrophe facing the Palestinian people. The President reiterated that Egypt warns of the expansion of the gravely escalating conflict and called on the international community to take serious and swift steps to prevent the region from sliding into a new and unprecedented cycle of conflict. Both sides agreed that achieving a comprehensive and just solution to the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution and in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions remains the optimal path to ensure sustainable stability in the region.