Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Moustafa Madbouly, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Engineer Mahmoud Esmat and Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Engineer Karim Badawi.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the meeting reviewed the progress of new and renewable energy projects, the targeted capacities to be added from wind and solar energy and battery storage systems to the national electricity grid, in line with the 2030 energy strategy. The meeting also reviewed the status of additional capacities that have been contracted and are currently being contracted to enhance the stability of the national electricity grid and meet the increasing demand for energy.

The minister of electricity and renewable energy noted that the current year, 2026, will witness the addition of 2500 megawatts of renewable energy and its connection to the unified grid, which will enhance the sustainability and stability of the national electricity system. He pointed to the efforts made to improve the efficiency of production units and reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and to achieve an energy mix, stressing that the focus is on reviewing the energy strategy, so that renewable energy sources meet at least 42% of our needs by 2030 at the latest.

The minister of petroleum and mineral resources reviewed the efforts made to pay the accruals of companies operating in Egypt in implementation of the President’s directives to pay all arrears before the end of June 2026. He also gave an overview of the discoveries made and the added reserves of oil and gas, the exploration and development drilling plan during 2026, and the efforts made to rationalize and reduce the consumption of petroleum products and natural gas.

The President emphasized the necessity of conducting well-planned expansion in new and renewable energy projects, reducing dependence on conventional fuels, and creating a balanced energy mix, reflecting the state’s pursuit of becoming a leading regional hub for green energy. The President also gave directives to continue the integration of efforts among the Ministries of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Petroleum and Mineral Resources, and Finance to accelerate the introduction of additional clean energy capacities and secure the necessary funding for them with the aim of ensuring the stability of the national grid and achieving optimal utilization of available resources to meet development requirements.

President El-Sisi also reviewed the measures being taken to address the repercussions of regional developments, particularly those related to securing electricity supply, ensuring the continuity and availability of electricity for all uses, improving energy efficiency in the industrial sector, and implementing the summer action plan and preparations to manage rising loads and increased consumption.