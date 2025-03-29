Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the two leaders exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. The Turkish president expressed his sincere wishes for the continued stability and progress of Egypt, its leadership and people. For his part, President El-Sisi expressed his sincere wishes that God the Almighty would bring this occasion to the two countries and to the Islamic nation with goodness, blessings, and prosperity.

