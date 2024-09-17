Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)

As part of the capitalization and consolidation of the implementation of the West Africa Regional Indicative Program (RIP) of the 11th European Development Fund (EDF), the UEMOA and ECOWAS Commissions held an inter-organizational strategic workshop in Lomé from September 9th to 13th, 2024.

The objective of the workshop is to take stock of the implementation of programs financed in the ECOWAS region by the 11th EDF, to capitalize on experiences with a view to consolidating achievements and improving the performance of Regional Organizations in terms of the implementation of programs financed by external resources.

This workshop, co-organized by ECOWAS through its External Relations Directorate headed by Mr. Jerome BOA (co-chair of the session), by UEMOA through its Cooperation Directorate headed by Mr. Arnaud Cédric KIEMA (co-chair of the session) and its EDF-UEMOA Management Unit, saw the participation of ECOWAS and UEMOA Directorates in charge of priority projects implemented within the framework of the 11th EDF PIR.

During the opening ceremony, Mrs. Aminata Cira LO PAYE, Resident Representative of the UEMOA Commission in Lomé, recalled that since 2021, the NDICI has succeeded the EDF as the European Neighborhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI). The first programs resulting from this new instrument are in the start-up phase. It is in this context that this workshop is being held, which aims, on the one hand, to take stock of the implementation of the portfolio of regional programs financed by the European Union through the PIR 11th EDF jointly supported by ECOWAS and UEMOA, on the other hand, to draw relevant lessons for future programming actions within the framework of the NDICI, with a view to meeting the many current challenges facing regional integration projects.

This meeting was preceded by survey work by project, conducted jointly by the FED-UEMOA cell, the UEMOA Cooperation Directorate and the ECOWAS External Relations Directorate. This survey work allowed the development of information support summarizing the implementation report of target projects identified and used during the work sessions and useful for compiling the workshop recommendations.

At the end of the work of this workshop, the recommendations will be transmitted to the management of the two organizations, to better focus future discussions with development partners and to better coordinate joint ECOWAS-UEMOA initiatives.