The ECOWAS Commission convened the Annual Regional Stakeholders’ Meeting of the ECOWAS Cross-Border Cooperation Support Programme (ECBCSP) in Abuja, Nigeria, from 19–20 May 2026. The meeting brought together representatives from ECOWAS Member States, National Border Offices, and officials of the ECOWAS Commission to review the implementation progress of cross-border cooperation initiatives under the ECBCSP 2023–2027 framework.

Welcoming participants on behalf of the ECOWAS President H.E Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY, and the Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Dr. Kalilou SYLLA in his opening presentation, the Director of Free Movement of Persons, Migration and tourism, Mr. Albert SIAW-BOATENG, highlighted the strategic importance of the ECOWAS Cross-Border Cooperation Support Programme as a multi-sectoral regional development initiative aimed at promoting peace, security, regional integration, and sustainable socio-economic development across border communities.

He noted that the programme supports joint development initiatives and local community projects that empower citizens, strengthen cooperation among Member States, and enhance social cohesion throughout the region. Mr. Siaw-Boateng also presented an overview of the ECBCSP 2023–2027 implementation framework, emphasizing the need for stronger collaboration and coordinated action among Member States to address common cross-border development challenges.

So far member states have received $100,000 subvention each for the implementation of cross- border cooperation projects in which they delivered presentations on the status of implementation of the ongoing projects within their respective countries. Several countries showcased completed and ongoing community-based interventions such as the rehabilitation of schools, healthcare, construction of boreholes and wells, and provision of public sanitation facilities aimed at improving living conditions in border communities.

The meeting further served as a platform for Member States and the ECOWAS Commission to identify joint zonal cross-border projects, strengthen monitoring and evaluation mechanisms, and address implementation challenges in line with the objectives of the ECBCSP 2023–2027.

The ECOWAS Cross-Border Cooperation Support Programme continues to play a critical role in advancing regional integration and fostering inclusive development by encouraging practical cooperation among border communities across West Africa.