The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has officially commenced a Field Monitoring and Evaluation Mission aimed at rigorously assessing the humanitarian response provided to victims of the 2022 flood disasters and food crises in The Gambia. This critical mission, scheduled from August 11th to 16th, 2024, seeks to evaluate the effectiveness, transparency, and accountability of the relief efforts directed toward the affected communities.

Head of the Humanitarian and Disaster Risk Reduction Division at ECOWAS, Mr. Mohamed Ibrahim, underscored the mission’s importance during the opening ceremony, stating, “Our objective is to ensure that the assistance provided reaches the most vulnerable populations and is utilized effectively. This mission reaffirms ECOWAS’s commitment to humanitarian principles and to enhancing the impact of our interventions through data-driven decisions.”

Executive Director of The Gambia’s National Disaster Management Agency, Mr. Sana Dahaba, emphasized the critical role of collaboration between ECOWAS and local agencies. He remarked, “Our joint efforts with ECOWAS are essential in addressing the immediate needs of those affected by these disasters, ensuring that relief reaches those who need it most, and fostering resilience within our communities.”

Executive Director of the National Nutrition Agency, Dr. Malamin Fofana, highlighted the severe nutritional challenges faced by the affected communities, noting, “The nutritional needs in these communities are significant, and this mission will help us better understand and address these challenges with the invaluable support of ECOWAS.”

Country Manager of Catholic Relief Services in The Gambia, Dr. Amulai Touray discussed the strategies of employed in implementing the relief efforts, stating, “With ECOWAS’s support, we have been able to implement targeted interventions that are already making a notable impact on the ground. This mission will allow us to refine our approaches further to maximize the effectiveness and reach of our initiatives.”

The mission’s agenda includes detailed field visits to affected areas, comprehensive stakeholder engagements, and a thorough review of ongoing relief efforts across multiple regions in The Gambia. The findings from this mission are expected to inform future ECOWAS humanitarian strategies and contribute to the continuous improvement of disaster response mechanisms across the region.

The $954,616 allocated by ECOWAS for The Gambia, as part of a broader $10.16 million regional relief initiative, has been pivotal in addressing the vulnerabilities of households impacted by the 2022 disasters. The collaborative efforts of ECOWAS, the National Disaster Management Agency, the National Nutrition Agency, and various other partners reflect a unified approach to disaster management and humanitarian relief in The Gambia.