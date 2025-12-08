Egypt has joined the Universal Health Coverage Knowledge Hub (UHC Hub), launched by the Government of Japan in cooperation with the World Bank Group and the World Health Organization. This innovative platform is designed to support national policymakers in low- and middle-income countries through capacity-building and knowledge-exchange programs.

This announcement came during the High-Level Forum on Universal Health Coverage held in Tokyo, in which the Arab Republic of Egypt is participating with a delegation headed by H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation and Egypt’s Governor at the World Bank, accompanied by Dr. Ahmed El-Sobky, President of the Healthcare Authority, and Ms. Mai Farid, Executive Director of the Universal Health Insurance Authority.

The Hub is the product of collaboration between the Government of Japan, the World Bank Group, and the World Health Organization to advance countries’ efforts toward achieving universal health coverage. It also aims to promote investment in health systems as a core strategy for human development, economic growth, job creation, and strengthening resilience.

The Hub brings together senior officials from the health and finance sectors and seeks to support national policy development to enhance alignment and effectiveness in health-system financing at both the domestic and global levels. The first cohort of the program includes Egypt, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Ghana, Indonesia, Kenya, Nigeria, and the Philippines.

H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, affirmed that Egypt’s accession to the Universal Health Coverage Knowledge Hub represents an important step in strengthening national efforts to build a more efficient and resilient health system. She noted that the Hub provides a valuable platform for exchanging international experiences, learning from best practices in health financing, developing evidence-based policies, and enhancing the capacities of healthcare personnel. Through this cooperation, Egypt aims to accelerate progress toward achieving universal health coverage, ensuring that all citizens can access high-quality healthcare services without financial strain, while also improving the system’s preparedness for future challenges.

During her participation in the forum, the Minister presented Egypt’s experience in the field of universal health insurance, noting that the health sector is one of the country’s foremost national priorities—not only as a component of the social protection system, but also as a fundamental pillar of comprehensive development. This direction has been supported by a wide range of national initiatives and programs.

Al-Mashat highlighted the implementation of the Universal Health Insurance System in cooperation with the World Bank and other development partners, as well as the launch of several presidential initiatives that have played a pivotal role in expanding healthcare services available to citizens across the country.