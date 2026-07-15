Merck Foundation Celebrated their 9th Anniversary and 14 Years of Development Programs and Impact.

Merck Foundation marked World Infertility Awareness Month During their Annual Conference.

Link to Live Stream of Inaugural Session of 13th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2026: https://apo-opa.co/454bmdb

​Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, conducted the 13th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2026 on 18th and 19th June, through an online videoconference. The annual conference was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, and Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and Chairperson of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary along with The First Ladies of 12 African and Asian countries, who joined as the Guests of Honor and Keynote Speakers. The First Ladies who joined were:

H.E. Dr. ANA DIAS LOURENÇO, First Lady of the Republic of Angola

H.E. Mrs. KAONE BOKO, First Lady of the Republic of Botswana

H.E. Dr. DÉBORA KATISA CARVALHO, First Lady of the Republic of Cabo Verde

H.E. Madam BRIGITTE TOUADERA, First Lady of the Central African Republic

H.E. Madam ZITA OLIGUI NGUEMA, First Lady of the Gabonese Republic

H.E. Mrs. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, First Lady of the Republic of The Gambia

H.E. Mrs. RACHEL RUTO, First Lady of the Republic of Kenya

H.E. Mrs. KARTUMU YARTA BOAKAI, First Lady of the Republic of Liberia

H.E. Madam SAJIDHA MOHAMED, First Lady of the Republic of Maldives

H.E. Dr. GUETA SELEMANE CHAPO, First Lady of the Republic of Mozambique

H.E. Senator OLUREMI TINUBU, CON, First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

H.E. Mrs. MARIA DE FATIMA VILA NOVA, First Lady of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.), CEO of Merck Foundation, President of “More Than a Mother” and Chairperson of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary emphasized, “I am very proud to conduct the 13th Edition of the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary together with our Guests of Honor and Keynote Speakers, the First Ladies of 12 African and Asian countries, who are the Ambassadors of the “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother”. Together, we shared experiences and discussed the impact of our programs in transforming patient care and raising awareness about a wide range of sensitive and critical social issues, including breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education, ending child marriage and FGM, stopping gender-based violence, empowering women, and promoting awareness of important health issues such as diabetes and hypertension.

As we also mark World Infertility Awareness Month, I am pleased to share that Merck Foundation has provided more than 800 scholarships supporting fertility, embryology, reproductive and sexual health, out of the total 2,600+ scholarships provided for healthcare providers from 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.”

Watch the speech of Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej during the inaugural program of the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary, 2026 here: https://apo-opa.co/4wBOfCs

Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees emphasized “It was great hearing from the First Ladies of Africa and Asia about the remarkable progress they have achieved in their respective countries through Merck Foundation programs. Their achievements are integral to our shared success and the lasting impact of our programs.”

Watch the speech of Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp during the inaugural program of the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary, 2026 here: https://apo-opa.co/4w5lNZR

During the Inauguration Session of the Luminary, the First Ladies delivered their keynote speeches to share the impact of their partnership journey with Merck Foundation, in their countries.

H.E. Dr. ANA DIAS LOURENÇO, First Lady of the Republic of Angola & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother emphasized, “I highly appreciate the Merck Foundation ‘Educating Linda’ Program, which reflects our shared belief that educating girls is one of the most powerful investments in a nation's future. We look forward to launching this important initiative in Angola soon. I also sincerely appreciate the support provided through essential school items and sanitary pads, which will help our girls continue their education with dignity, confidence, and hope. Together, we also continue to address important and critical social and health issues.” Watch the Video of The First Lady of Angola from the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2026 here: https://apo-opa.co/4aXBCtb

H.E. Mrs. KAONE BOKO, First Lady of the Republic of Botswana & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother shared “It’s an honor to be part of this esteemed platform. I am proud to share that Merck Foundation has provided 58 scholarships for our young Botswanan healthcare providers in various critical and underserved specialties. Moreover, Merck Foundation has also provided specialized psychometric and diagnostic assessment tools, helping us bridge the gap for our children with intellectual and developmental disabilities.” Watch the Video of The First Lady of Botswana from the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2026 here: https://apo-opa.co/4aXBCtb

H.E. Dr. DÉBORA KATISA CARVALHO, First Lady of the Republic of Cabo Verde&Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother said, “Education is the foundation of a brighter future for every child and every nation. Through the ‘Educating Linda and Lindo’ program, we are providing annual scholarships to 35 deserving children, helping both boys and girls continue their education and achieve their dreams. I particularly appreciate the inclusion of boys in this initiative, as it addresses an important challenge in our country. I also sincerely value the support provided through 200,000 sanitary pads, which will help our girls stay in school with dignity and confidence. I am proud of our partnership with Merck Foundation.” Watch the Video of The First Lady of Cabo Verde from the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2026 here: https://apo-opa.co/4bKeEWJ

H.E. Madam BRIGITTE TOUADERA, First Lady of the Central African Republic & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother expressed “As one of the early members of this esteemed platform, I remain committed to working closely with Merck Foundation to build healthcare capacity, support girl education and break infertility stigma. Through the ‘Empowering Berna’ program we are transforming the lives of infertile women by providing training and support to build small businesses, fostering confidence, independence, and economic empowerment. Moreover, through ‘Educating Linda’ program, we are providing annual scholarships for 40 high performing yet underprivileged schoolgirls in our country.” Watch the Video of The First Lady of Central African Republic from the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2026 here: https://apo-opa.co/4vxbHjw

H.E. Madam ZITA OLIGUI NGUEMA, First Lady of the Gabonese Republic & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother shared, “I am proud of our partnership with Merck Foundation, through which we are advancing healthcare capacity, supporting girl education, and addressing critical social and health challenges in Gabon. 16 scholarships have been provided for our young healthcare providers in key underserved specialties, helping us build the next generation of medical experts. Additionally, through ‘Educating Linda’ program, we are providing annual scholarships to 40 high-performing yet underprivileged schoolgirls, supporting them until they graduate, enabling them to reach their full potential.” Watch the Video of The First Lady of Gabon from the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2026 here: https://apo-opa.co/4aQRrlt

H.E. Mrs. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, First Lady of Republic of The Gambia & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother emphasized, “Together with Merck foundation, we are transforming the public healthcare sector in The Gambia. To date, Merck Foundation has provided 97 scholarships for our young Gambian healthcare providers in many critical and underserved medical specialties. We are making history by training our country’s first specialists in Oncology, Fertility, Embryology, Reproductive Care, Diabetes, and more. We are proud of this significant achievement. Also, we are providing annual scholarships to 40 brilliant Gambian schoolgirls, as a part of Educating Linda program, giving them an opportunity to complete their education and fulfill their dreams.” Watch the Video of The First Lady of The Gambia from the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2026 here: https://apo-opa.co/4gYqssb

H.E. Mrs. RACHEL RUTO E.G.H., First Lady of the Republic of Kenya & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother shared, “I am proud to share that Merck Foundation has provided 328 scholarships for Kenyan healthcare providers, an extraordinary milestone that will leave a lasting impact on the quality and accessibility of healthcare across our nation. Around 50% of these scholarships have been awarded to female healthcare providers. Moreover, 69 scholarships have been provided for the Postgraduate Diploma in Clinical Nutrition across all 47 counties of Kenya, supporting our Feeding and Food Security Program and promoting healthier lifestyles among our population. We are also providing annual scholarships to 47 high-performing yet underprivileged Kenyan schoolgirls through the ‘Educating Linda’ program, supporting them until they graduate and empowering them to achieve their full potential.” Watch the Video of The First Lady of Kenya from the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2026 here: https://apo-opa.co/4fBxy4p

H.E. Mrs. KARTUMU YARTA BOAKAI, First Lady of the Republic of Liberia&Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother expressed, “We are proud of our long-term partnership with Merck Foundation, through which 58 scholarships have been provided for our young healthcare providers in many critical and underserved specialities including Fertility, Embryology, Sexual&Reproductive Care, Women’s Health, Oncology, Diabetes care, Endocrinology, Acute Medicine, Paediatrics, Infectious Diseases and Dermatology. Together, we are also supporting girl education by providing annual scholarships to 40 deserving Liberian schoolgirls, empowering them to fulfill their dreams, through Educating Linda program.” Watch the Video of The First Lady of Liberia from the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2026 here: https://apo-opa.co/4poe3Ql

H.E. Madam SAJIDHA MOHAMED, First Lady of the Republic of Maldives & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother emphasized, “Although our partnership with Merck Foundation began only in 2024, we have already witnessed a meaningful impact in a relatively short period of time. To date, 13 scholarships have been provided for our young healthcare providers in various critical and underserved specialties. As the Ambassador of the Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother” campaign, I am committed to empowering women through access to information, health, education, and change of mindset.” Watch the Video of The First Lady of Maldives from the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2026 here: https://apo-opa.co/4fGp3UT

H.E. Dr. GUETA SELEMANE CHAPO, First Lady of the Republic of Mozambique & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother shared, “I am pleased to share that the Merck Foundation has to date provided 34 scholarships for our Mozambican healthcare providers in many critical and underserved specialties, including Diabetes, Endocrinology, Acute Medicine, Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Radiology, and more. We are deeply grateful for this support, which is helping us transform the public healthcare sector of our country. Moreover, we are also working together on the “Educating Linda” program, through which we are supporting the education of 40 highly talented yet underprivileged schoolgirls in Mozambique. We are providing them with annual scholarships and will continue to do so until they graduate. When we educate a girl, we empower a generation and create a brighter, more prosperous future for our nation.” Watch the Video of The First Lady of Mozambique from the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2026 here: https://apo-opa.co/4fGpbDR

H.E. Senator OLUREMI TINUBU, CON, First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother expressed “Through our long-term partnership with Merck Foundation, we are transforming patient care, breaking infertility stigma, and supporting girl education in our country. I deeply appreciate the 91 scholarships provided for our healthcare providers in many critical and underserved specialties. This is an impressive and significant number for us. Each of these scholarships is crucial for our country. Also, through Educating Linda program, we are providing annual scholarships to 71 underprivileged yet deserving Nigerian schoolgirls by covering their school fees and other essentials until they graduate. The objective of this program is to enable them to reach their full potential and pursue their dreams.” Watch the Video of The First Lady of Nigeria from the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2026 here: https://apo-opa.co/4wKGVVs

H.E. Mrs. MARIA DE FATIMA VILA NOVA, First Lady of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe&Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother shared, “I am proud of our partnership with Merck Foundation, through which we are empowering our young girls and strengthening our healthcare sector. Together, we are providing annual scholarships to 40 high-performing yet underprivileged schoolgirls, helping them continue their education and build brighter futures. I also sincerely appreciate the provision of 100,000 sanitary pads, which will help girls stay in school with dignity and confidence. Moreover, Merck Foundation has provided scholarships for our local healthcare providers in critical specialties such as Oncology, Embryology, and Diabetes Care, helping us build local medical expertise and improve access to quality healthcare for our people.” Watch the Video of The First Lady of São Tomé and Príncipe from the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2026 here: https://apo-opa.co/3T6h8Z8

The 13th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary was streamed live on the social media handles of Merck Foundation and Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation:

@Merck Foundation: Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/4gzV2Ih), X (https://apo-opa.co/4pkLrr0), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/4wO7yJ6), and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/4fChcZp).

@Rasha Kelej: Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/4fAkaxw), X (https://apo-opa.co/4flUq6U), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/4gFWsAZ), and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/44wlQ52).

Merck Foundation is transforming the Patient care landscape and making history together with their partners in Africa, Asia, and beyond, through:

2600+ Scholarships provided by Merck Foundation for healthcare providers from 52 Countries in more than 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.

Merck Foundation is also creating a culture shift and breaking the silence about a wide range of social and health issues in Africa and underserved communities through:

Merck Foundation is also creating a culture shift and breaking the silence about a wide range of social and health issues in Africa and underserved communities through: 4000+ Media Persons from more than 35 countries trained by Merck Foundation to raise awareness about different social and health issues.

from more than trained by Merck Foundation to raise awareness about different social and health issues. 8 Different Awards launched annually for best media coverage, fashion designers, films, and songs.

launched annually for best media coverage, fashion designers, films, and songs. Around 30 songs to address health and social issues, by local singers across Africa.

to address health and social issues, by local singers across Africa. 9 Children’s Storybooks in four languages - English, French, Portuguese, and Swahili.

in four languages - English, French, Portuguese, and Swahili. 6 Awareness Animation films in five languages - English, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Swahili to raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes&Hypertension and supporting girl education.

in five languages - English, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Swahili to raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes&Hypertension and supporting girl education. Pan African TV Program "Our Africa by Merck Foundation” addressing Social and Health Issues in Africa through “Fashion and ART with Purpose” Community

addressing Social and Health Issues in Africa through “Fashion and ART with Purpose” Community 1550+ Annual Scholarships provided to African schoolgirls from 21 countries, covering school fees and other essential educational expenses, enabling them to complete their education and reach their full potential.

provided to African schoolgirls from covering school fees and other essential educational expenses, enabling them to complete their education and reach their full potential. 15 Social Media Channels with more than 9 million Followers.

Contact:

Mehak Handa

Community Awareness Program Manager

Phone: +91 9310087613/ +91 9319606669

Email: mehak.handa@external.merckgroup.com

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About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare&scientific research capacity, empowering girls in education and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit www.Merck-Foundation.com to read more. Follow the social media of Merck Foundation: Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/4gzV2Ih), X (https://apo-opa.co/4pkLrr0), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/4wO7yJ6), YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/4fChcZp), Threads (https://apo-opa.co/4fgxTYT) and Flickr (https://apo-opa.co/4fAkRXE).

The Merck Foundation is dedicated to improving social and health outcomes for communities in need. While it collaborates with various partners, including governments to achieve its humanitarian goals, the foundation remains strictly neutral in political matters. It does not engage in or support any political activities, elections, or regimes, focusing solely on its mission to elevate humanity and enhance well-being while maintaining a strict non-political stance in all of its endeavors.