Dr. Yohannes Tekeste, Medical Director of the National Blood Transfusion Service, reported that in the past eight months, approximately 10,900 units of blood were voluntarily donated to support the service’s blood supply.
Dr. Yohannes noted that the initial plan was to collect 10,400 units of blood during the same period. However, due to strong efforts made in collaboration with the National Voluntary Blood Donors Association, 10,883 units of blood were collected, representing a 4.6% increase.
He further explained that the blood supply demands of Orotta, Halibet Referral Hospitals, Sembel Hospital, and Mendefera Regional Referral Hospital have been met by 80% to 91%.
Dr. Yohannes also called on the public to continue strengthening voluntary blood donations to enrich the blood supply of health facilities and save lives with their renewable blood.