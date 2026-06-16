Mrs. Urasa Mongkolnavin, Director-General of the Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs, and H.E. Mr. Amr Mohsen Hamza, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, co-chaired the 8th Thailand - Egypt Political Consultations (PC) in Cairo, Arab Republic of Egypt.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations through exchanges of high-level visits and enhanced cooperation in key areas, particularly trade and investment, education and culture, as well as the convening of the 3rd Thailand - Egypt Joint Commission (JC) Meeting at the foreign ministerial level, which Thailand reiterated its readiness to host. They also discussed cooperation in multilateral frameworks, particularly within ASEAN, and exchanged views on regional developments.

The Director-General had discussions with H.E. Mr. Mohamed Omar Gad, Assistant Foreign Minister for African Organisations and Communities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, and H.E. Mr. Khaled Fadi Mahmoud Elshazly, Deputy Secretary-General of the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development (EAPD), to discuss ways to promote cooperation between Thailand and Africa, particularly in the area of development cooperation, under the framework of the Thailand - Africa Initiative (TAI). She also received briefings from representatives of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) and Hi-Tech Apparel Company Limited, a leading Thai textile manufacturer and the first Thai company to establish a manufacturing facility in Egypt. They discussed ways to promote Thai private sector investment in Egypt, as well as investment incentives, policies and facilitation measures for Thai businesses seeking to invest in the country.

Egypt is Thailand’s third-largest trading partner in Africa, with total trade valued at 974.86 million USD in 2025. It is also an important partner of Thailand under the TAI framework.