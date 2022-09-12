Deputy President David Mabuza has departed to Nairobi, Kenya to attend the inauguration of President-elect, H.E. William Samoei Ruto, taking place on Tuesday, 13 September 2022.
President-elect Ruto invited President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has since delegated the Deputy President to represent the Government and people of South Africa at the inauguration.
South Africa and Kenya enjoy strong bilateral relations, which are mutually beneficial and underpinned by common values and principles.
The inauguration follows the peacefully held national elections on 9 August 2022 wherein H.E. Mr. Ruto received the majority of votes to become the fifth democratically elected President of the Republic of Kenya.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency: Republic of South Africa.