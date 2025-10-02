The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is seeking investment partners to unlock 90% of its mineral resources which remain untapped.

Speaking at African Mining Week 2025 in Cape Town, Louis Watum Kabamba, DRC Minister of Mines, urged industry leaders to partner with the country in driving sustainable mining sector growth.

“Ninety percent of our minerals are not yet exploited. We are offering them. The DRC is seeking industry movers who will harness these resources to stimulate economic growth and create value for our people,” Kabamba said.

He emphasized that the DRC is looking for long-term partners who will go beyond production to invest in exploration, infrastructure and workforce development.

“We are home to the youngest population in the world and we want investors committed to developing our local talent. Our beneficiation strategy ensures high returns through close proximity to resources, a dynamic young workforce, dedicated special economic zones, and a strategic location,” he explained.

Kabamba also highlighted opportunities in copper and iron ore, noting that the country is deploying satellite and spatial data technologies to accelerate greenfield exploration, cut costs and reduce uncertainty.

“We have 20 billion tons of iron ore - enough to supply steel for Africa. The continent must identify what is critical to us and prioritize it to drive regional growth,” he stated.

Kabamba stressed that cross-border cooperation will be essential to unlocking both the DRC’s and Africa’s broader mining potential.