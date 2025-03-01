As governments across the MEA region are investing heavily to develop world-class tourism and entertainment infrastructure as part of their economic diversification strategies, the leisure and entertainment industry is experiencing a period of boom in the post-pandemic era.

Driving growth for the industry are family entertainment centres (FECs) and theme parks, which are expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 10% in the coming years, indicates a report by consulting company RedSeer. Moreover, the MEA gaming market is projected to surpass $5 billion by 2025, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE leading the way.

DEAL 2025, the MEA region’s premier leisure and entertainment exhibition, will return to Dubai World Trade Centre from April 8-10, 2025, reinforcing its role as a leading platform for excellence and industry collaboration. The event will showcase groundbreaking products, next-gen technology, and immersive experiences. Visitors will network with industry leaders such as UDC, Whitewater, Sega, Bandai Namco, Elaut, ICE, HB Leisure, Sela Group, Eurogames, Walltopia, Rainbow Productions, Teddy Mountain, Intercard, Semnox, Embed, Moser’s Rides, iPlayco, Wavesurfer, Sacoa, Vekoma Rides, QubicaAMF, Huss Park Attractions, Delta Strike, Brunswick, Art Attack, Amusement Services International, Warehouse of Games and many more.

Commenting on the upcoming DEAL Show, Abdul Rahman Falaknaaz, Chairman of International Expo Consults (IEC), the organiser of DEAL, said, “Since 1994, DEAL has proudly pioneered and uplifted the leisure and entertainment industry across the MEA region. Today, DEAL is more than just an exhibition – it’s a force that sparks innovation, nurtures connections and plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of fun and entertainment in the region and beyond. Together, as an industry, we promise to build a landscape that inspires and brings joy to millions.”

Even after three decades and amid intensifying competition, with steadfast support from the UAE government, DEAL continues to play a key role in unlocking the regional leisure and entertainment industry’s potential by connecting visionaries, innovators and stakeholders under one roof.

The UAE government’s support has enabled DEAL to showcase cutting-edge technologies, groundbreaking concepts and revolutionary ideas that promise to make the MEA leisure and entertainment industry even more vibrant.

