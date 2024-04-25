Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Ivorians Abroad of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire Kacou Houadja Leon Adom met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Cote d'Ivoire Mubarak bin Hussein Al Marri in Abidjan.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation relations.

