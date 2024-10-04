On September 27, 2024, the Chinese Embassy in Namibia hosted a reception in celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China, which was attended by about 300 guests, including Hon. Prof. Peter H. Katjavivi, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Namibia, Hon. Lukas Sinimbo Muha, Chairperson of the National Council of Namibia, and various government officials as well as friends from all walks of life, diplomatic corps and representatives of the Chinese community.

In his remarks, Mr. Zhao Weiping, Chinese Ambassador to Namibia, recalled the enormous achievements China has made and touched on the historic decision of the Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee on further deepening reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization. Ambassador Zhao pointed out that China will continue to promote high-quality development and basically realize socialist modernization by 2035. The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation will have great significance for promoting the development of China-Africa relations as well as China-Namibia relations, and the practical cooperation between China and Namibia will bring even greater benefits to the people of both countries.

On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Namibia, Hon. Faustina Caley, Deputy Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, commended China’s great achievements of development, and thanked the Chinese side for the consistent support to Namibia’s social and economic development. She reiterated Namibia’s adherence to the one-China principle.