African Energy Week (AEW) 2025: Invest in African Energies welcomes Century Group as a Gold Partner, highlighting the company’s growing influence across Nigeria’s offshore energy landscape and its leading role in driving local content, infrastructure and energy sovereignty.

As one of Nigeria’s foremost indigenous operators owning and managing FPSO and FSO assets, Century Group has rapidly become a bedrock of offshore production continuity and export logistics. The company’s stewardship of vessels such as the FPSO Tamara Nanaye and FSO ELI Akaso has enabled Nigeria’s offshore output and ensured that critical export pathways remain operational even amid infrastructure bottlenecks.

Since delivering de‑bottlenecking upgrades locally, Century Group has shortened timelines and significantly reduced costs, demonstrating how local capacity can outperform traditional offshore maintenance models. Their technical expertise and safety record have made them a trusted partner to producers and traders, bridging offshore production to international markets, including facilitating Nigeria’s first export of its newest crude grade, Obodo, via the Atlantic Spirit tanker.

Over the past year, Nigeria’s indigenous energy sector has undergone a paradigm shift: foreign majors exited and local champions like Seplat, Oando, Heirs Energies and Renaissance stepped forward to take control of key assets. These companies are rewriting Nigeria’s energy story through operational agility, community engagement and investment in infrastructure. Century Group stands out as a prime example of this transformation in the offshore domain.

At AEW 2025: Invest in African Energies, Century Group will feature alongside other leading Nigerian and African operators, policymakers and financiers. Their Gold Partner status underscores AEW’s commitment to amplifying African-owned solutions and accelerating the continent’s sustainable energy transition.

“Century Group embodies the growth of indigenous offshore infrastructure in Nigeria – delivering world-class FPSO and terminal solutions that reinforce local content and energy sovereignty. Their role at AEW 2025 as a Gold Partner sends a powerful message: African energy challenges are best solved by African expertise,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

With the Nigerian Federal Government rolling out Executive Order reforms in April 2025 to reduce upstream project costs and foster investment – including tax incentives tied to performance and cost-efficiency benchmarks – Century Group is positioned to thrive within a more transparent, competitive and localized ecosystem.

Century Group’s Gold Partnership with AEW 2025 cements their role not just as offshore operators, but as champions of national capacity-building, while supporting Nigeria’s industry-wide shift toward greater operational independence and sustainable growth.

