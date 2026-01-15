Armed clashes between the Central African Armed Forces (FACA), their allies and the Azandé Ani Kpi Gbé in the town of Zémio, Haut-Mbomou Prefecture, south-eastern Central African Republic (CAR) have led to casualties and displaced massive numbers of civilians who have left everything behind.

Some displaced people have sought refuge across the border in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. But nearly 2,000 people lacked the means or a host family to take them in; they are now taking shelter in Zémio’s hospital and Catholic church. Conditions at both sites are extremely precarious, with food, drinking water and medicines all in short supply.

The situation at Zémio remains worrisome, especially given the difficulties in reaching Haut-Mbomou. All aid has to be delivered by plane. “Displaced and wounded people here urgently need drinking water and medicine. A food shortage is also looming, since the community cannot go to work in the fields, the shops are shuttered and access roads to the town have been closed,” said Philippe Beauverd, head of the ICRC delegation in the CAR.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), in close collaboration with the local committee of the Central African Red Cross Society, is working to meet the most urgent needs of displaced people at both sites and wounded patients at Zémio’s secondary hospital. The assistance being provided includes the distribution of medicines and other essential items.

The ICRC reiterates the duty to protect civilians and essential infrastructure, especially health facilities. The organization is closely monitoring developments at Zémio and remains fully mobilized, adapting its assistance as the most critical needs evolve.

ICRC and Central African Red Cross activities in Zémio from 7 to 9 January 2026: