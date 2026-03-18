As the Central African Republic (CAR) advances efforts to industrialize its mining sector, Minister of Mines and Geology Rufin Benam Beltoungou will participate as a speaker at African Mining Week 2026 (AMW), scheduled for October 14-16 in Cape Town. His participation underscores CAR’s strategy to position its mining industry as a key driver of investment and long-term economic growth.

“CAR is primarily known only for gold and diamonds. Thanks to African Mining Week, we now have the chance to showcase the potential of this country – which remains underexplored to this day – to potential investors and the institutional players in attendance,” said Beltoungou during an interview last month with AMW organizers.

At the upcoming edition, Beltoungou will participate in a ministerial panel on “Regional Policy Alignment: Mining Code Reforms to Unlock Value.” CAR is currently implementing a series of institutional reforms, including amendments to its Mining Code aimed at improving the regulatory framework and attracting international investment.

In parallel, the government is digitizing its mining cadastre system with support from the World Bank to enhance transparency, provide investors with easier access to geological data and accelerate the processing of exploration and mining permits.

These reforms align with the country’s National Development Plan 2024–2028, which aims to mobilize more than $12.8 billion in investment across priority sectors including mining and infrastructure. As one of the country’s largest contributors to GDP, the mining sector is expected to play a central role in attracting new capital and supporting economic diversification.

Within this context, AMW 2026 provides a strategic platform for the minister to engage directly with global investors. Beltoungou will also lead a CAR Country Focus session, highlighting partnership opportunities across the national mining sector. The country hosts more than 570 identified mineral occurrences, including gold, uranium, copper, nickel and several minerals critical to the global energy transition.

In February 2026, the government signed a $50 million agreement with Maser for the development of gold assets. The same month, CAR awarded A&S Resources contracts to develop iron ore reserves estimated at approximately 20 billion tons of high-grade ore, with a potential resource value of roughly $2.5 trillion.

In June 2025, Canadian technology and mining company CVMR Corporation secured exclusive 25-year rights to explore and develop minerals across the country. These agreements reflect CAR’s broader strategy to expand industrial mining activity, diversify the sector and position the country as a contributor to the growing global supply of strategic minerals.

Alongside investment agreements, CAR is undertaking initiatives aimed at strengthening geological knowledge and accelerating exploration. These include a nationwide geomapping program supported by the World Bank, designed to improve understanding of the country’s mineral potential. In addition, a national geoscience laboratory project currently in the design phase will enhance mineral analysis capabilities and support exploration activities.

Beltoungou is expected to provide investors with updates on these initiatives while outlining the government’s broader strategy to create new investment and partnership opportunities across the mining value chain.

AMW serves as the premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2026 conference from October 12-16 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@energycapitalpower.com.