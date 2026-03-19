Imaging excellence boosts African storytelling with local narratives driving Nollywood’s global appeal

African premiere event in Lagos, Nigeria set for 22 March ahead of Nigeria-wide cinema release on 27 March 2026

Canon Central and North Africa (https://Canon-CNA.com/) is fuelling the creative energy of African cinema, as its cinema cameras and lenses take centre stage in the production of the much-anticipated Nollywood music drama, EVI. An exclusive African premiere event of the film will take place on 22 March 2026 in Lagos, Nigeria, bringing together select filmmakers, industry leaders, and media ahead of the film’s Nigeria-wide cinema release on 27 March 2026.

As African films gain worldwide recognition, filmmakers are increasingly turning to advanced imaging technology to deliver cinematic visuals that resonate with audiences across the globe.

The production was filmed using the Canon C400 cinema camera and professional lenses, delivering vivid colour and striking image clarity. The technology is designed to highlight the richness and natural beauty of African skin tones while meeting the demanding standards of global cinematic production. EVI demonstrates how professional cinema camera systems are enabling African directors and storytellers to produce films that rival international productions.

Rashad Ghani, B2C Business Unit Director for Canon Central and North Africa, said, “Canon’s cinema camera technology is helping filmmakers tell the powerful, authentic stories that make African cinema unique. Evi is a shining example of how the right tools allow creatives to capture the emotion, vibrancy, and rich visuals at the heart of African storytelling.”

Directed by Uyoyou Adia, produced by Judith Audu with Barnabas Emordi as the Cinematographer, Evi is a vibrant music drama that blends music, performance, and narrative to explore themes of identity, ambition, second chances and resilience. The film boasts a strong cast - including Osas Okonyon, Uzor Arukwe, Omowunmi Dada, Ibrahim Suleiman, Femi Branch, Ariyiike Dimples Owolagba, VJ Adams, and celebrated singer Waje - bringing the story to life with dynamic, heartfelt performances. Canon’s cinema cameras and lenses were instrumental in capturing the film's energy and emotion, ensuring it met the high production values expected of world-class cinema.

Following the exclusive premiere event on 22 March, Evi will premier in cinemas across Nigeria on 27 March 2026, marking an exciting moment for Nollywood audiences and highlighting the growing global momentum of African storytelling.

As Nollywood continues to expand its global footprint, productions like Evi demonstrate how creative storytelling combined with advanced imaging technology is helping elevate production standards and strengthen the growing impact of Nigerian storytelling on the global stage.

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com



APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://apo-opa.co/4rGllhQ) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: https://Canon-CNA.com