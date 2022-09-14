Canon Europe (https://www.Canon-Europe.com/) today announces the launch of the CR-N700 – a 4K60P 4:2:2 10 bit PTZ camera with 12G-SDI connectivity, designed for professional broadcast, studios, and live event productions. Building on Canon’s broadcast heritage, the CR-N700 incorporates the intelligent AF from popular professional video cameras such as the EOS C70 and XF605, for precision focus across the entire pan, tilt and zoom range. With a host of powerful features, this launch expands Canon’s PTZ line-up, offering a PTZ camera for all types of productions and technical requirements.

Achieve broadcast quality, easily

To meet the current demands of broadcasters, the CR-N700 features a 1.0 Type CMOS sensor and DIGIC DV7 processor to deliver exceptional 4K UHD 60P 4:2:2 10-bit imagery, for truly immersive content. Capable of high-quality transmission, Canon’s newest PTZ camera allows content creators to stream 4K 60P over IP – perfect for remote and live broadcast productions. This impeccable image quality is also the result of the high-performance lens, which has a 15x optical zoom and a 30x advanced zoom when shooting in Full HD. When coupled with Canon’s renowned Image Stabilizer, broadcasters can capture smooth, steady footage even from a distance. This is ideal for shooting reality TV shows or even sports, when camera operators want to discreetly zoom in on the action. The CR-N700 also features a Night Mode, allowing operators to capture footage in near darkness thanks to an in-built IR cut filter. Along with the HDR formats in PQ or HLG, broadcasters can capture uncompromised footage in any lighting environments.

Breaking new ground for Canon’s line-up of PTZ cameras, the CR-N700 is equipped with fast, intelligent and extremely accurate focusing thanks to Canon’s proprietary Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology with advanced EOS iTR AF X. This deep learning autofocus locks onto a subject’s head, to track them as they move and even when they turn their face away. Eye Detection AF locks onto the subject’s pupil for even greater precision, while the Face Priority AF allows operators to prioritise a specific individual. This is ideal for scenarios where it’s imperative to stay locked onto the anchor throughout.

Superior connectivity, simple workflows

As with Canon’s entire range of PTZ cameras, the CR-N700 supports multiple protocols to seamlessly integrate with existing workflows. Designed to fit into the diverse production ecosystems of broadcasters, the CR-N700 features SRT and NDI|HX [I] protocols for high quality 4K video streams, while FreeD enables integration with virtual productions. Broadcasters can easily create multi-camera set ups that meet their needs with these protocols and with Canon’s XC protocol it is possible to integrate the CR-N700 alongside other Canon Cinema EOS cameras such as the EOS C500 Mark II, EOS C300 Mark III or professional camcorders including the XF605 [II] for a truly versatile set-up. It’s even possible to match other Canon cameras’ look with Canon Log 3 and Wide Dynamic Range picture settings.

The flexible connectivity options include 12G-SDI and 3G-SDI, HDMI or IP (PoE++) which allow the seamless transmission of 4K60P, for high-quality consistent broadcasts. The CR-N700 also includes professional dual XLR audio inputs and GEN-LOCK, for different production needs.

Enhanced control

Canon’s latest PTZ camera offers the same intuitive control as other models in the line. The advanced drive mechanism enables movements as slow and precise as 0.1° /second meaning operators can capture cinematic shots. Compatible with both Canon’s RC-IP100 controller and Remote Camera Control Application controllers, as well as selected third-party controllers, this further simplifies integration with existing production set-ups. With the CR-N700’s crop function, broadcasters can take two separate feeds from a single PTZ camera. They can select a region of interest within the frame and output that as a separate feed in Full HD. This feature is perfect for productions with limited PTZ cameras on site.

Launching alongside the CR-N700 is the CN8x15 IAS S E1/P1, EU-V3 and new Cinema EOS firmware update which will enable Canon’s high-end cinema cameras, the EOS C300 Mark III and EOS C500 Mark II, to seamlessly work within live production workflows. Canon also today launches the DP-V2730 27inch reference display, which bolsters Canon’s line-up of 4K monitors to offer a solution for every need and the XA65, XA60, XA75, XA70 and Canon LEGRIA HF G70 camcorders which meet the demand for live sharing content.

To find out more about the CR-N700 you can find Canon at IBC from 9-12 September in Hall 11, Stand C45 or visit: https://bit.ly/3BAVkK2

CR-N700 key features:

1.0 Type CMOS sensor with DIGIC DV7 Processor achieves 4K60P 4:2:2 10-bit

15x Optical Zoom (30x Advanced Zoom)

Dual Pixel AF with iTR AF X

Multiple protocols including NDI|HX, SRT, FreeD, RTMP(S), RTP, RTSP, Standard communication protocol&Canon XC

Enhanced connectivity with 12G-SDI output

[I] NDI is a trademark or registered trademark of NewTek, Inc. in the United States and other countries. [II] Firmware unlocking Canon’s XC Protocol on the XF605 will be available later this year.

