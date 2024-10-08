Adding to the successful imagePROGRAF TZ and TX series, Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) today launches the imagePROGRAF TZ-32000 and the imagePROGRAF TX-4200/TX-3200. The 5-colour printers are ideal for printing computer-aided design (CAD) and geographic information system (GIS) applications, as well as posters. These new models will serve a number of markets, including architects, engineering, construction and manufacturing companies (AEC&M), print service providers (PSPs) and public sector bodies. All models offer enhanced productivity, deliver improved poster quality with vivid colours and are available with an optional scanner[1].

Printing large volumes of CAD drawings at high speed, the imagePROGRAF TZ-32000 is ideal to meet the high-productivity needs of the AEC&M market. The 36” printer achieves a print speed of 4 A1 pages per minute[2], the highest printing speed in the imagePROGRAF series. Productivity is enhanced with a new and improved, easy paper loading process and a Top Delivery Tray (TDT) that stacks up to 100 CAD drawings of various sizes, or up to 10 posters, for continuous printing. The dual roll input allows users to reduce the frequency of media loading, making it possible to switch between two sizes of media automatically for different size printouts, ideal for complex CAD applications. Production time is maximised by faster paper loading and unique hot-swap ink tanks that can be replaced during operation for uninterrupted printing.

The imagePROGRAF TX-4200/TX-3200 meet a wide range of printing needs, including CAD and GIS drawings, as well as posters, which are ideal for the distribution/retail industries. The imagePROGRAF TX-4200 has a width of 44” while the TX-3200 has a width of 36” and both models have a higher printing speed than previous models printing up to 3.3 A1 pages per minute[3]. High productivity is achieved through a range of productivity features such as a dual roll media input[4] with a fast paper exchange and easy paper loading process.

Enhanced print features for high-definition and brighter-coloured printing

All new models of the TZ and TX series are equipped with a number of improvements including sharpened line quality and colour calibration for bolder, consistent colours. The enhanced image quality features enable detailed CAD prints, from line drawings to maps, to be printed accurately – ideal for the AEC&M industries as well as public sector bodies. The newly designed image processing technology maximises the colour development performance of the ink to reproduce deep and bright colours and, by adopting Canon’s latest magenta ink, prints are more vivid compared with previous models[5], enabling bolder and brighter-coloured prints even on plain paper. The pigment inks are robust and prevent smudging, making the print-outs ideal for use outdoors.

Increased productivity and efficiency

The new imagePROGRAF printers incorporate several features to help increase productivity and efficiency. All models are equipped with the advanced easy paper loading process, which automatically detects paper width and type and estimates the remaining amount of paper. It speeds up the paper feed process and reduces roll paper set time[6] by roughly 30% compared with previous models. In addition, high image quality is maintained thanks to the ink sensing system, which automatically optimises the ink landing position by regularly monitoring the ink ejection, and also to the colour calibration function, which automatically corrects variations in output colour due to individual printhead differences and aging. As a result, both the labour time required for printing and device downtime are reduced, allowing users to produce large numbers of drawings and posters quickly and efficiently.

Designed with environmental considerations

All new models across the TZ and TX printer series have been designed for lower power consumption compared with previous models5; the TZ-32000 consumes 29% less power while in use and the TX-4200/TX-3200 uses 25% less power. Environmental considerations have also been extended to the printers’ packaging, with expanded polystyrene (EPS) eliminated. Both the TZ and TX series are registered as "EPEAT" gold products in the United States under the international EPEAT eco-label, established by Global Electronics Council (GEC), a non-profit organisation evaluating electronic products.

Engineered for peace of mind

From encrypted communications and secure PIN code printing, through to the advanced authentication process and secure hard drive erasure, the imagePROGRAF TZ and TX series printers include an array of security features to safeguard sensitive information so only the right people can access the printer, take prints, and manage data storage.

Mathew Faulkner, Director, Marketing&Innovation, Wide Format Printing Group, Canon EMEA, comments: “The new TZ and TX imagePROGRAF printers strengthen our imagePROGRAF range offering a comprehensive solution for large-format CAD/GIS and poster printing and provide our customers, across the AEC&M market, print service providers and public sector bodies, with the productive and reliable printers they need. With enhanced printing features, these new models deliver high-quality, accurate and sharp CAD/GIS prints with vivid colours making technical drawings easy to read, even when on-site and exposed to varied weather conditions thanks to the pigment inks which prevent smudging.”

The new imagePROGRAF models will be available from accredited Canon Partners and directly from Canon from the 1st October.

For more information about the imagePROGRAF TZ-32000 and the imagePROGRAF TX-4200/TX-3200, please visit:

https://apo-opa.co/4gYJw6U

https://apo-opa.co/4eUWYXD

[1] The optional scanner Z36 is manufactured by Global Scanning. [2] A1 landscape, uncoated paper, Fast Economy mode. [3] A1 landscape, plain paper drawing, fastest print setting. [4] The second roll unit is optional. [5] The predecessor model of the TZ-32000 is the imagePROGRAF TZ-30000 (released in May 2021), and predecessor models of the TX-4200/3200 are imagePROGRAF TX-4100/3100 (released in February 2021). [6] For the purpose of the paper loading process Canon describes here, it refers to the following: for the TZ-32000, it refers to the time it takes for the operator to replace the printer paper rolls in the main unit feed section to closing the roll cover so the printer is ready to resume printing; for the TX series, it refers to the time from placing the roll paper in the main unit feed section to being ready for printing.

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://apo-opa.co/4eWz0ev) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: Canon-CNA.com