Angolan logistics and maritime services provider Cabship is strengthening its service portfolio to better support the country’s evolving oil and gas sector, while leveraging digital technologies, workforce development and local partnerships to meet growing industry demand. Reflecting its expanding role across Angola’s oil and gas value chain, the company has joined the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2026 conference and exhibition as an Elite Sponsor.

Over the years, Cabship has developed into a strategic integrated logistics and support service providers for Angola’s oil and gas industry. The company offers a broad range of solutions spanning shipping, customs clearance, procurement, warehousing, material management, pipe yard operations, freight forwarding, transportation and offshore support services. Building on this foundation, Cabship continues to diversify its capabilities to support increasingly complex upstream and offshore developments across Angola.

The company’s growth strategy has been underpinned by continuous investment in technology and operational efficiency. As Angola’s oil and gas industry embraces digital transformation, Cabship has integrated artificial intelligence and advanced digital tools into its logistics and supply chain operations. These technologies are helping optimize cargo tracking, improve operational planning and enhance the efficiency of project execution, enabling operators and service providers to reduce costs while maintaining reliability across the supply chain.

Alongside technology adoption, Cabship has placed local content development at the center of its long-term strategy. The company signed a partnership agreement with Angola’s National Petroleum Institute (INP), aimed at strengthening training initiatives to prepare young Angolan professionals for careers in the energy sector. The partnership initially benefits 15 individuals from the provinces of Cabinda, Zaire, Bengo and Luanda, with recipients undergoing specialized training in industrial electricity in renewable energies and international welding.

The company has also continued to expand its offshore and marine support capabilities through strategic partnerships, strengthening its ability to provide integrated services for both shallow-water and deepwater operations. These efforts align with Angola’s broader objectives of increasing local participation across the oil and gas value chain while supporting new exploration, development and production projects.

As an Elite Sponsor of AOG 2026 – taking place September 9-10 in Luanda, with a pre-conference day on September 8 – Cabship will join industry leaders, policymakers and investors to discuss the future of Angola’s oil and gas sector. The company’s participation highlights the increasingly important role that logistics, digital innovation and workforce development play in supporting Angola’s next phase of oil and gas growth.