The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) has welcomed bp’s acquisition of a 60% operating interest in three offshore exploration blocks in Namibia, describing the move as a strong endorsement of Africa’s frontier basins and the continent’s growing role in global energy supply.

The transaction, which gives bp operatorship of blocks PEL97, PEL99 and PEL100 in Namibia’s Walvis Basin, marks a significant expansion of the UK supermajor’s African upstream footprint. The assets were acquired from Eco Atlantic Oil&Gas, with bp stepping into a position that places it closer to Namibia’s rapidly evolving deepwater exploration corridor adjacent to the Orange Basin.

The deal reinforces the shift in Africa’s exploration narrative – from perceived frontier risk toward increasingly competitive global opportunity, underpinned by geological potential, improving partnerships and rising investor confidence.

“Credit must be given to bp for recognizing the scale of opportunity in Namibia, and equally to Gil Holzman and Eco Atlantic for pioneering early exploration efforts that helped position these blocks on the global radar,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC. “This is what African energy development should look like – international majors and African-focused companies working together to unlock value, build knowledge and accelerate development.”

Namibia has rapidly emerged as one of the world’s most closely watched frontier exploration provinces, following a wave of offshore discoveries in the Orange Basin by operators including Shell, TotalEnergies and Galp. These discoveries have repositioned the country as a potential multi-billion-barrel deepwater oil province and triggered a surge of international interest.

The Walvis Basin, where bp has now established operatorship, remains less explored but is increasingly seen as a geological extension of the same broader petroleum system. Early indicators point to comparable reservoir characteristics, positioning it as a potential next frontier for exploration-led investment. While appraisal and development timelines remain long-cycle, Namibia is expected to see first production from offshore discoveries by the end of the decade, assuming continued exploration success and infrastructure alignment.

bp’s move reflects a broader rebalancing in global upstream portfolios, as international oil companies prioritize high-impact exploration opportunities capable of delivering long-term reserves growth.

Africa is increasingly benefiting from this shift. As mature basins face declining output and rising costs, frontier regions such as Namibia are emerging as strategic alternatives offering scale, geological upside and relatively open acreage.

Under the agreement, Eco Atlantic will retain a minority stake alongside Namibia’s national oil company NAMCOR, ensuring continued local participation in the development of the blocks. This model is critical to ensuring that exploration success translates into domestic value creation, local capability development and long-term production capacity.

While Namibia remains in the exploration phase, the pace of activity points to a rapidly evolving basin trajectory. bp’s entry adds technical expertise and financial capacity that could accelerate appraisal drilling and future development planning.

The deal also reflects a broader validation of Africa’s upstream sector as a central pillar of future global energy security, particularly as supply diversification becomes a strategic priority for international markets. bp’s investment, alongside the groundwork laid by Eco Atlantic under Gil Holzman’s leadership, underscores a collaboration model that positions Namibia not just as a frontier play, but as an emerging cornerstone of Africa’s deepwater future.