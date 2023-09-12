In response to the report of a boat mishap in Gbajibo Community of Mokwa LGA, NEMA’s Minna Operations Office formed an assessment team in partnership with Niger State SEMA (NSEMA) for Search and Rescue Operations in the affected areas. The team, led by Mal. Shamsudeen A. Haliru from the SAR unit, included members like Shaibu Salifu and Lucky L. Wando from NEMA, as well as Hussaini Ibrahim (P.R.O NSEMA) and Mal. Jaggi from NSEMA.
The incident took place on September 10th, 2023, in Gbajibo community, where a wooden boat carrying passengers from Gbajibo waterside to Tunga-Mango for farming purposes capsized. Swiftly, the Mokwa Police Division, Nigerian Army, and Marine Police, in coordination with local divers, rushed to the scene to conduct search and rescue operations. Tragically, 30 individuals, mostly women and children, lost their lives, while several others were successfully rescued.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria.