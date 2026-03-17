In the rapidly evolving digital economy of Nigeria, where fintech companies have seen a 70% growth in just one year, a quiet revolution is taking place that goes beyond mobile wallets and transaction volumes. At the heart of this shift is the PalmPay Purple Woman program, a program designed to bridge a stark reality: women currently represent only 17% of Nigeria's tech workforce.

For many, the barrier to entry into technology is as much psychological as it is technical. "I’d seen the tweets, heard the buzz, but to me, tech just meant ‘hacking and coding,’" says one participant in a recent first-hand account. "I never imagined it was a space I could truly belong in".

This participant was one of 100 women selected for a competitive 3-day masterclass 2025 cohort. What began as a "quietly terrified" leap of faith transformed into a career pivot. After the intensive training, she became one of only ten women selected for a high-stakes, six-month internship within PalmPay’s internal teams.

Unlike traditional "coding bootcamps," the PalmPay Purple Woman program recognises that a thriving fintech ecosystem requires diverse talent. The program provides specialised training in;

Technical Tracks: Software Engineering, Data Analysis, and UI/UX Design.

Operational Excellence: Product Management, Digital Marketing, and Human Resources.

Economic Resilience: Personal Financial Management and Workplace Policy.

For the aforementioned participant, the path led to the Human Resources department, where she now manages hiring, onboarding, and payroll. "Interning in HR was more than I ever imagined," she notes. "I am learning aspiration, resilience, and responsibility".

The program which is in its third year, is indeed impacting careers and lives as participants are equipped to thrive even in a male-dominated corporate world.

Cumulative Reach: In the past 3 years, the program has empowered approximately 250 young women.

Direct Employment: It has facilitated 20 internships to date, moving women directly from classroom theory to the fast-paced environment of Africa’s #1-ranked fintech company by Financial Times x Statista Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies 2025.

Knowledge Driven Masterclass: Every year, the shortlisted women are empowered with knowledge to thrive at work and life.

A key component of the international appeal is PalmPay’s unique corporate culture, which seeks to dismantle traditional African corporate hierarchies. The program introduces participants to a “no door” policy, where interns can walk directly up to the Managing Director to pitch ideas.

"It completely shifted the vibe—less hierarchy, more collaboration," the intern shared. "It makes the workplace feel open, empowering, and far from toxic".

As Nigeria cements its status as a leading emerging tech hub, the Purple Woman program serves as a blueprint for how market leaders can build sustainable, inclusive growth. By focusing on both "hard" technical skills and "soft" organisational leadership, PalmPay is ensuring that as the sector scales, the faces behind the technology are as diverse as the millions of customers they serve.

About PalmPay:

PalmPay is a leading emerging markets-focused fintech platform committed to driving financial inclusion and economic empowerment. Through its secure, user-friendly, and inclusive suite of financial services, PalmPay empowers individuals and businesses with tools to manage and grow their money. PalmPay offers a comprehensive range of products including mobile payments, embedded credit, savings and micro-insurance via its app and mobile money agent network. Since launching in Nigeria in 2019 under a Mobile Money Operator license, the platform has grown to over 35 million app users and connects over a million businesses through its network of agents and merchants. PalmPay has operations in Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, and Bangladesh..

For more information, visit www.PalmPay.com