African Energy Chamber (https://EergyChamber.org) Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk’s latest bestseller Crude Oil: Power, Turnaround and Transformation in Angola, is now available in Portuguese, making the publication more widely accessible to readers across Lusophone markets. Released earlier this year, the book debuted as a top Amazon New Release and has since been picked up by Soyini Tales to be produced as a documentary for the big screen.

The book provides an in-depth analysis of Angola's oil industry, tracing how political leadership, institutional reform and strategic investment have transformed one of Africa's largest crude-producing markets. Combining political history, industry analysis and first-hand insights from key decision-makers, it examines the policy reforms that have reshaped Angola's investment climate and positioned the country for a new phase of upstream growth.

The Portuguese edition arrives at a pivotal time for Angola's energy sector as the country continues to attract new investment across upstream, gas and downstream industries. Up to $70 billion in planned investments is expected across the upstream market over the next five years alone, reflecting the level of global interest in Angola’s oil and gas opportunities. By making the book available in Portuguese, the publication aims to broaden access to the lessons behind Angola's transformation while supporting greater engagement among policymakers, industry professionals, students and investors.

Featuring perspectives from Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas Diamantino Azevedo, Sonangol CEO Sebastião Gaspar Martins and National Oil, Gas&Biofuels Agency (ANPG) Chairman Paulino Jerónimo, the book offers readers an inside look at the institutional reforms and strategic decisions that have restored investor confidence and revitalized exploration activity.

The publication explores the reforms that have redefined Angola's oil industry in recent years, including the establishment of the ANPG, the launch of the country's multi-year licensing strategy, the Permanent Offer Regime and the Incremental Production Initiative. Together, these measures have helped attract renewed investment from international operators and independent companies while supporting the development of major projects across the country's upstream sector.

The results of these reforms are evident through Angola’s growing pipeline of exploration and production projects. International oil majors to the likes of TotalEnergies, Azule Energy, ExxonMobil and Chevron have recently advanced exploration agreements, expanding drilling in proven basins such as Kwanza and Lower Congo while making forays into frontiers such as Namibe and Benguela. Onshore, independents such as Afentra, Corcel, Alfort Petroleum and Etu Energias are leading seismic acquisition and drilling, supported by flexible policies introduced in recent years.

Angola’s production landscape is witnessing similar momentum. The Begonia and CLOV Phase 3 developments came online in 2025, adding 60,000 barrels per day to the market, while the commissioning of the Agogo FPSO marked a production boost for the Agogo Integrated West Hub Development. Advancements continue to be made at the deepwater Kaminho project while operators invest heavily in brownfield developments to strengthen output. These moves showcase a market that has turned from production decline to sustained growth.

Beyond documenting Angola's turnaround, the book positions the country's experience as a practical case study for other resource-rich nations seeking to strengthen governance, improve regulatory certainty and create more competitive investment environments. Rather than focusing solely on production growth, the book examines how institutional reform can underpin long-term economic development across the broader energy sector.

“Angola's story is not simply about oil production. It is about reform, resilience and the willingness to confront difficult realities to build a stronger future," says Ayuk. "I am pleased that the Portuguese edition will allow even more readers to engage with this story and the lessons it offers for Angola and the rest of Africa.”

The Portuguese edition of Crude Oil: Power, Turnaround and Transformation in Angola is now available on Amazon (https://apo-opa.co/4fB4o5u).