Following the Ministry of Health’s declaration that the 16th Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is officially over, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is calling for an urgent scale-up of community-based surveillance, stronger infection prevention and control, and long-term investment in local health systems to prevent a resurgence.

IFRC warns that the immediate post-outbreak period remains critical, particularly in communities already strained by cholera, mpox, and fragile health infrastructure. To reduce the risk of flare-ups, the DRC Red Cross, with support from IFRC and other National Societies, focuses on strengthening community-based surveillance to rapidly identify and report unusual illnesses or deaths.

Ariel Kestens, IFRC Head of Country Cluster Delegation in Kinshasa, says:

“Containing an Ebola outbreak is a critical milestone, but the real test begins now. Communities need continued support to detect health threats early. Investing in community-based surveillance, local health workers and stronger systems today is the best protection against potential outbreaks.”

Communities remain central to stopping future flare-ups

DRC Red Cross volunteers were instrumental in containing the outbreak and will remain at the forefront during the post-outbreak phase. Their ongoing work includes early detection, close coordination with local leaders, hygiene promotion, and countering misinformation, a community-driven approach especially vital in remote areas with limited formal health services.

Gregoire Mateso, National President of the DRC Red Cross, says:

“Frontline communities and Red Cross volunteers have once again demonstrated what early action can achieve. However, the cycle of epidemics will continue if there is no long-term investment. It is time to stop retreating and instead strengthen our preparedness based on the lessons learned.”

During the outbreak, the DRC Red Cross conducted 118 safe and dignified burials and deployed more than 500 volunteers trained in epidemic control. Risk communication and community engagement activities reached over 236,000 people, and hygiene promotion and decontamination support benefited more than 78,000 people. The Red Cross also provided psychosocial support to 2,500 people, while national vaccination efforts immunized more than 47,500 individuals, demonstrating the crucial impact of local action in protecting communities.

Need for stronger preparedness

Despite swift containment, the outbreak exposed weaknesses in local health systems, including limited isolation capacity, shortages of protective equipment, and gaps in infection prevention and control. Concurrent cholera and mpox outbreaks further strained resources, while vulnerable groups, especially women, children, and displaced families, faced heightened risks.

These gaps underline the urgency of long-term resilience and stronger community-based preparedness. The IFRC is calling on partners and donors to join efforts in scaling up community-based surveillance, strengthen infection prevention and control, reinforce water, sanitation, and hygiene systems, support and train local volunteers, the first responders in remote areas, and expand psychosocial and protection services.