State House Seychelles


The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of the new Board of the Seychelles Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA).

Mr. Wilfred Fock Tave has been re-appointed as the Chairperson, and Mrs Sherin Francis has been appointed as the new Vice-Chairperson.

The other Board Members are:

  • Ms Sophie Belle - Member
  • Mr Afzal Dias - Member
  • Mr Jules Sinon - Member
  • Mr Yannick Roucou - Member
  • Mr Gerard Sicobo - Member
  • Ms Amelie Nourrice - Member
  • Mr Rhony Desaubin - Member

Mr Garry Albert, the Chief Executive Officer, remains as an ex-Officio Member.

The Board has been appointed for a 3-year period effective from 1st February 2025

