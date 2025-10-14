After several years of successful collaboration, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading, award-winning, pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, and Africanian News (https://Africanian.com), an international newspaper based in Equatorial Guinea, have officially formalised their partnership to enhance content amplification across the continent and beyond.

The signing of this agreement consolidates a relationship that has already proven effective, enabling Africanian News to distribute its stories through APO Group’s extensive network covering all 54 African nations and key international markets. This network includes hundreds of African media outlets, as well as strategic contacts in Europe, the Americas, and Asia, ensuring the publication’s stories reach diverse global audiences.

The renewed partnership aims to boost the visibility and impact of both Africanian News content and APO Group content, reinforcing both organisations’ presence within the African and international media ecosystems. It also includes the integration of the Malabo-based newspaper’s press releases into APO Group’s Africa Newsroom platform (www.Africa-Newsroom.com) - a trusted information hub used by organisations, governments, and corporations to distribute reliable news across the continent. This guarantees that Africanian News’ reports and analyses are delivered promptly to journalists, editors, and media professionals across multiple sectors.

For nearly two decades, APO Group has been Africa’s leading communications consultancy and press release distribution service, offering clients strategic and professional media exposure through its extensive global network.

Meanwhile, Africanian News stands out as an international publication headquartered in Equatorial Guinea, committed to promoting an African narrative told by Africans and shared with the world - with specialised coverage in economics, entrepreneurship, leadership, innovation, and the continent’s progress.

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. Renowned for our deep-rooted African expertise and expansive global perspective, we specialise in elevating the reputation and brand equity of private and public organisations across Africa. As a trusted partner, our mission is to harness the power of media, crafting bespoke strategies that drive tangible, measurable impact both on the continent and globally.

Our commitment to excellence and innovation has been recognised with multiple prestigious awards, including a PRovoke Media Global SABRE Award and multiple PRovoke Media Africa SABRE Awards. In 2023, we were named the Leading Public Relations Firm Africa and the Leading Pan-African Communications Consultancy Africa in the World Business Outlook Awards, and the Best Public Relations and Media Consultancy of the Year South Africa in 2024 and again in 2025 in the same awards. In 2025, Brands Review Magazine acknowledged us as the Leading Communications Consultancy in Africa for the second consecutive year. They also named us the Best PR Agency and the Leading Press Release Distribution Platform in Africa in 2024. Additionally, in 2025, we were honoured with the Gold distinction for Best PR Campaign and Bronze in the Special Event category at the Davos Communications Awards.

APO Group's esteemed clientele, which includes global giants such as Canon, Nestlé, Western Union, the UNDP, Network International, African Energy Chamber, Mercy Ships, Marriott, Africa’s Business Heroes, and Liquid Intelligent Technologies, reflects our unparalleled ability to navigate the complex African media landscape. With a multicultural team across Africa, we offer unmatched, truly pan-African insights, expertise, and reach across the continent. APO Group is dedicated to reshaping narratives about Africa, challenging stereotypes, and bringing inspiring African stories to global audiences, with our expertise in developing and supporting public relations campaigns worldwide uniquely positioning us to amplify brand messaging, enhance reputations, and connect effectively with target audiences.