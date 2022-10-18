Factors such as lack of adequate financial support, infrastructure, technologies and upstream, midstream and downstream activities have hindered Africa’s oil and gas industry from reaching its full potential. The MoU will enable critical industry challenges to be addressed and to enhance operations across the entire energy value chain.

Amni International Petroleum Development Company Limited, a Nigerian independent oil and gas exploration and production company and the African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the provision of a $600 million syndicated reserve based lending facility. The multi million US dollar deal was signed during the African Energy Week (AEW) ( www.AECWeek.com ) conference and exhibition – Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector – which runs from October 18 – 21 in Cape Town.

