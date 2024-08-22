Speaker Mutti welcomed Ambassador Han to his new position and expressed appreciation for China’s firm support to Zambia on the basis of mutual benefit, win-win cooperation and common development. The National Assembly of Zambia looks forward to further strengthening legislative cooperation and exchanges with China to advance the bilateral relations.

Ambassador Han thanked the National Assembly for its long-term support for the development of China-Zambia relations. China-Zambia friendship has enjoyed a time-honored tradition and is facing unprecedented opportunities under the leadership of President XI Jinping and President Hakainde Hichilema. China is ready to take the 60 th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries as an opportunity to strengthen legislative exchanges at all levels and carry out various forms of cooperation to open a new chapter of China-Zambia friendship.

