Sierra Leone’s Ambassador-designate to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Salamu Koroma, has formally bid farewell to His Excellency, President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, during a ceremony at State House. Led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Francess Piagie Alghali, the event highlighted the importance of strengthening Sierra Leone’s diplomatic relations with Iran.

Ambassador Koroma expressed heartfelt appreciation for the trust placed in him and reaffirmed his dedication to advocating for Sierra Leone’s interests. He committed to enhancing current diplomatic ties and establishing new relationships with the Iranian government and its people. A priority for him will be promoting trade and commerce, fostering cultural exchanges, and supporting educational initiatives. He also emphasized his commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of Sierra Leonean citizens in Iran.

President Bio congratulated Ambassador Koroma, recognizing the challenges of his new position but expressing confidence in his ability to succeed due to his extensive diplomatic background. The President underscored the significance of deepening existing relations between Sierra Leone and Iran, particularly in trade, investment, and cultural exchange. He assured the Ambassador of the government’s full support in his endeavors.

President Bio encouraged the Ambassador to return with favorable outcomes and updates from his new role, expressing hope for impactful reports from Ambassador Koroma’s mission in Iran.

The farewell ceremony highlighted Sierra Leone’s dedication to nurturing robust international partnerships, with a strong emphasis on diplomatic, economic, and cultural development.