Africa’s lithium industry is gaining strong momentum in 2025, marked by new project launches, significant discoveries, increased capital inflows and progress in local value addition. In a major milestone for downstream development, Zimbabwe’s Verify Engineering announced in July the successful production of the country’s first locally manufactured lithium-ion battery. The development aligns with Zimbabwe’s national strategy to ban unprocessed lithium exports by 2027 – a move aimed at driving beneficiation, enhancing domestic industrial capacity and positioning the country as a competitive player in the global battery value chain.

New Discoveries

Among these, UK-based Aterian and global major Rio Tinto announced Rwanda's first lithium find at the HCK Lithium Project in July 2025 – marking a pivotal milestone in the country's mining sector. Meanwhile, in Ivory Coast, Atlantic Lithium reported the discovery of spodumene-bearing pegmatites at its Agboville and Rubino licenses in March 2025. The find comes as the company progresses its flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project in Ghana, set to become the country's first industrial-scale lithium operation.

First Production Milestones

In July, Premier African Minerals commenced operations at its Zulu Lithium Plant in Zimbabwe, reinforcing the country's role as a leading global lithium producer. Earlier in February, UK-based Kodal Minerals began spodumene concentrate production at its Boungouni Project in Mali, targeting a steady monthly output of 10,000 tons, primarily destined for export to China. Meanwhile, Mali's Goulamina Project – operated by China's Ganfeng Lithium – achieved first production in January, with Phase 1 capacity reaching 506,000 tons, positioning the site among the largest lithium operations worldwide.

New Financing Unlocking Africa’s Potential

In July, Canada's Lithium Africa raised over C$3.4 million through a private placement to fund exploration and development projects across Morocco, the Ivory Coast, Guinea, Mali and Zimbabwe. That same month, Nigeria's Continental Lithium expanded its working capital through a strategic merger with Chariot Corporation to support its hard rock lithium assets in Oyo and Kwara states. Meanwhile, in May, U.S. startup KoBold Metals pledged $1 billion to develop the Manono Lithium Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo, following its acquisition of project operator AVZ Minerals.

As Africa rapidly positions itself as a major hub for lithium production, the continent's ambitions in the lithium space continue to advance.