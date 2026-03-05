Africa’s Green Economy Summit (AGES) 2026 concluded in Cape Town with a resounding call to action, urging the continent to leverage its digital revolution, transform water financing and redesign agriculture to unlock a sustainable, net-zero future. The four-day platform united over 600 delegates from 42 countries, including global investors, project developers and policymakers. The consensus was clear that with sound policies and financial innovation, Africa can convert its climate vulnerabilities into economic opportunity.

Pioneering new models for climate finance

The summit opened with a focus on innovative finance for nature, exploring green, blue, and wildlife bonds, including the "Rhino Bond" and emerging biodiversity credits. A key lesson was the importance of engaging communities as core stakeholders, not merely beneficiaries.

Carl Roothman, CEO of Sanlam Investment Group, stressed the urgency of scale: "Africa needs billions of dollars. It's great to dream, but we must act and at scale." Iain Banner, co-founder of Go Green Africa and AGES, framed the shift as fundamental: "The green and blue economies are the new operating systems of the modern world."

Government calls for practical collaboration

Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment, Narend Singh, set a pragmatic tone: "This is where the rubber hits the road." He emphasised moving from policy to tangible results, citing South Africa’s Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) and renewable energy procurement programme as examples. Singh urged African nations to move beyond exporting raw materials: "A low-hanging fruit is developing local value chains and beneficiating minerals here, creating jobs and advancing technology."

A digital imperative for climate action

Integrating climate goals with digital transformation emerged as a central theme. Siddhartha Raja, Senior Digital Specialist at the World Bank, noted that data centres could act as "anchor loads" to stimulate new renewable energy but warned that climate resilience must be designed in from the start. From flood-proofing to managing e-waste, which could spawn new recycling industries.

Chrissy Meier of the Digital Impact Alliance highlighted a critical gap, noting that most African cities have climate plans but lack local data for implementation. She cautioned against AI models trained on non-African data, which risk missing the realities of African communities. Raja’s advice: "Carpe Digital, seize the digital to make economies more efficient, inclusive, and greener."

Making water infrastructure bankable

A high-level panel tackled the perception that water projects are uninvestable. Obadiah Mungai of the World Resources Institute Africa argued the real issue is translation: "How do you convert water outcomes into bankable outputs?" Fixing governance and data is the first step to attracting capital.

Louise Stafford of The Nature Conservancy cited Cape Town’s post-"Day Zero" investment in catchment restoration, which proved far more cost-effective than desalination. "There is a bigger risk in business as usual than in investing in water," she said. The panel concluded that with robust preparation and blended finance, water resilience can become an attractive asset class.

Strengthening food security through renewable energy

Energy instability directly threatens food systems, without reliable power, irrigation fails and cold chains break. Henry Roman of the International Water Management Institute called for a holistic approach to the water-energy-food nexus, showcasing data tools helping farmers optimise water use.

Ian de Jager of I&F Engineering noted a new trend: farmers becoming energy producers, using small-scale hydropower to power operations and sell excess renewable energy certificates. Andrea Campher of Standard Bank added that with the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) now in effect, a farmer’s emissions profile is as critical as product quality. "Renewable energy strengthens ESG credibility," she said.

AGES 2026 has laid the cornerstone for a resilient green economy, proving that when climate goals are woven into the continent's core systems, ambition transforms into tangible progress. The next summit takes place 17-19 March 2027 in Cape Town.

