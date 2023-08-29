The Community Policing Unit of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) on Sunday met with partners to review strategies and support to the Somalia Police Force (SPF) in the fight against crime.

The meeting was attended by SPF Director for Community Policing, Col. Abdullahi Omar, the Deputy Police Commissioner for the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) Deputy Police Commissioner, Pekka Kokkonen and a representative from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

ATMIS and partners are aiding SPF establish a strong community policing unit as one way of involving residents in fighting terrorism and other crimes in their communities.

“There is an urgent need for community orientation on the concept and visibility of SPF community policing officers in the community to make police responses to criminal incidents easier hence the call to train more SPF officers,” said the SPF Director for Community Policing, Col. Omar.

Studies show strong relations of mutual trust between police agencies and communities they serve are critical to maintaining public safety and effective policing.

Col. Omar noted that SPF has already put in place various mechanisms to sensitise the public on community policing mainly through sports and entertainment.