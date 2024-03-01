Thirteen Medical officers from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) have completed a three-day training focused on providing effective medical support in conflict zones.

The training, backed by the United Kingdom Mission Support Team (UK-MST), aimed to equip officers with skills in planning and ensuring a sufficient supply of essential medicine and equipment during military operations and handling battlefield casualties.

ATMIS Force Medical Officer Lt. Col. Dr. Joseph Gwande emphasised the importance of the training in enhancing medical planning and logistics within ATMIS’ tactical area of responsibility.

This training, targeting newly deployed medical officers, is part of ATMIS’ efforts to decentralise services for efficient delivery in its operational areas.

As ATMIS prepares for phase two of its Concept of Operations (CONOPS), which anticipates increased mobility and casualties, Lt. Col. Dr. Gwande stressed the need for proactive medical professionals to manage logistics effectively.

“Medical logistics and pharmacy are extremely critical for the morale of our troops. You play a very pivotal role in ATMIS as it strives to achieve its mandate,” said the ATMIS Force Medical Officer during the closing ceremony on Thursday.

Participants expressed gratitude to ATMIS for organising the training, recognising its potential to improve medical services within the mission’s areas.

Warrant Officer Two Stephen Lodengo highlighted the training’s impact on casualty planning and rationing, while Sergeant Stephen Sifuna appreciated its timeliness and significance in advancing the mission’s objectives.

“I will now ensure that at my point of service delivery, I have the right equipment, essential supplies available at the right time so that I can provide quality service to our personnel, and reduce complications and delays in the facility,” said Sifuna, a nurse at Level Two Hospital in Dhobley.

ATMIS reaffirms its commitment to capacity building as a crucial step towards achieving its mission goals.