SeamlessHR (www.SeamlessHR.com), a leading African HR technology company, today announced its evolution into Seamless Technologies, a strategic transition driven by the company's expansion into AI and financial services and its ambition to build a broader technology platform serving businesses and workers across Africa.

Having established itself as a market leader in HR technology, Seamless Technologies is extending its capabilities beyond workforce management to address one of the continent's most significant challenges: access to financial services. Working with partners, the company is enabling businesses and their employees to access financial solutions directly within the flow of work, creating new opportunities for financial inclusion, operational efficiency, and business growth.

Under the new corporate structure, Seamless Technologies operates through three core verticals: SeamlessHR, its flagship workforce management platform; Breeze, an embedded financial service that gives businesses and workers access to Employee Self-Service, financial solutions including payroll financing, earned wage access, and lifestyle services; and SeamlessProcure, a procurement solution designed to streamline enterprise purchasing and vendor management.

As part of this evolution, Seamless Technologies is expanding its workforce technology portfolio with the launch of BWOP (Blue Collar Operations Platform), a solution built for organisations managing frontline and shift-based workforces. Together with SeamlessHR's existing platform for office-based teams, BWOP enables the company to support the full spectrum of workforce operations, helping businesses digitise attendance, payroll, workforce records, communication, and employee self-service regardless of where work happens.

Supporting these products is Samira, the company's artificial intelligence layer, designed to help organisations and employees automate tasks, access insights, and interact more intelligently with technology across the Seamless ecosystem.

Commenting on the transition, Dr Emmanuel Okeleji, CEO and Co-Founder of Seamless Technologies, said, “This evolution reflects a much bigger opportunity than HR technology alone. As we looked at the challenges facing businesses and workers across Africa, it became clear that access to finance sits at the centre of economic participation and productivity. Our expansion into financial services is a natural extension of our mission, and Seamless Technologies gives us the platform to solve these challenges at a much larger scale.”

Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder Deji Lana added, “The future belongs to platforms that connect people, work, and financial services in a seamless way. Through financial solutions, artificial intelligence, and our growing suite of products, we are building infrastructure that helps businesses operate more efficiently and enables workers to access more opportunities.”

Irfan Keshavjee, Chairman of the Advisory Board, said, “The transition to Seamless Technologies reflects the company's maturity and ambition. Having built a leading position in HR technology, the business is now entering a much larger addressable market with the capabilities to create long-term value across multiple sectors.”

The transition provides a unified corporate identity designed to support product expansion and international market entry, while enabling individual product brands to maintain clear positioning and operational focus.

The move reflects the company's long-term commitment to building technology infrastructure that supports productivity, access, and enables prosperity for working Africans.

About Seamless Technologies:

Seamless Technologies is a technology platform company building infrastructure for work, finance, and empowering working Africans.

The company operates through four business verticals: SeamlessHR, BWOP (Blue Collar Operations Platform) for frontline workforces, SeamlessProcure, and Breeze, supported by Samira, its artificial intelligence layer. Together, these solutions help organisations and individuals manage work, access financial services, streamline operations, and navigate everyday life more seamlessly.

Serving more than 1,500 medium and large organisations across multiple markets, Seamless Technologies helps businesses manage people, access financial services, streamline operations, and improve productivity through a connected technology ecosystem.

Headquartered in Nigeria with operations in Ghana, Uganda, and Kenya, Seamless Technologies continues to expand its presence across the continent while building solutions designed for the realities of the African market.

The company has raised over $20 million in funding to accelerate innovation across its platform and advance its mission of expanding access, improving efficiency, and creating economic opportunity for businesses and workers across Africa.