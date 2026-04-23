The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) commends the Nigerian Federal Government for its decisive and timely intervention in the Dawes Island marginal field dispute, reinforcing the country’s commitment to protecting indigenous investment and sustaining momentum in oil and gas production growth.

Following the recent Federal High Court ruling concerning the Dawes Island field, the Office of the Attorney General has moved swiftly to coordinate a response, directing the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to initiate an appeal. The NUPRC has since formally filed an application for leave to appeal, signaling a clear and unified government effort to uphold regulatory integrity and ensure continuity for operators delivering tangible results.

This proactive intervention sends a strong message to both domestic and international stakeholders: Nigeria remains committed to fostering a stable and predictable investment climate where performance, capital deployment and production are recognized and protected.

At the center of the dispute is Petralon 54 Limited, the Nigerian-owned operator of the Dawes Island oil block, which assumed operatorship in2021 following a marginal bid process. Since then, the company has invested approximately $60 million to rehabilitate infrastructure, drill multiple wells and bring the field into production – an achievement that stands out within Nigeria’s marginal field landscape.

Within a short timeframe, Petralon successfully drilled two wells – DI-2 to 9,740 ft and DI-3 to 10,193 ft – evacuating over 200,000 barrels of crude to the Bonny Terminal and remitting excess of $900,000 in royalties to the Federal Government by March 2026. These results underscore the importance of ensuring that operators who deliver on their commitments are supported through consistent and transparent regulatory processes.

“The Nigerian government’s swift action demonstrates a clear understanding of what is at stake,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC. “Protecting investors who deploy capital, create value and contribute to national production is essential to maintaining confidence in the sector. This intervention reinforces Nigeria’s position as a serious and responsive energy investment destination.”

The development comes at a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s energy sector. Under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, the country has seen renewed investor interest, with over $8 billion in upstream investment commitments recorded since 2023. Major projects, including Shell’s $2 billion final investment decision on the HI offshore gas project, TotalEnergies’ Ubeta development and Shell’s Bonga North deepwater project, highlight the scale of capital being mobilized.

Additional financing, such as Chevron’s $1.4 billion for deep and shallow water infill drilling, further reflects growing confidence in Nigeria’s regulatory and investment framework. Meanwhile, discussions around large-scale opportunities like the proposed Bonga South West development – potentially worth up to $20 billion – underscore the country’s long-term growth potential.

Indigenous companies remain central to this trajectory, now accounting for approximately 30% of Nigeria’s oil and gas production. Their role in driving output, creating jobs and strengthening local capacity continues to expand, making policy consistency and investment protection more critical than ever.

In parallel, downstream advancements such as Aliko Dangote’s 650,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Lagos are enhancing regional energy security, with increased exports of refined products helping to stabilize supply across African markets.

The AEC emphasizes that the government’s coordinated response to the Dawes Island case reflects a broader commitment to ensuring that Nigeria’s “drill or drop” policy is upheld – rewarding operators that actively develop assets while maintaining accountability across the sector.

The Chamber encourages all parties to support a swift and constructive resolution to the case, ensuring that ongoing operations are not disrupted and that Nigeria’s energy sector continues on its path toward increased output, energy security and economic resilience.