A regional initiative that has overhauled aquatic resource management and boosted cross-border fish trade is now improving the lives of nearly three million people across Southern Africa —raising fish production, consumption, and incomes.

The Program for Improving Fisheries Governance and Blue Economy Trade Corridors (PROFISHBLUE) (https://apo-opa.co/3Y8pOgL) has generated cross-border trade volumes exceeding 500,000 tonnes over the past four years, creating employment, strengthening food security, and building climate resilience across 16 SADC member states.

The initiative has built capacity for over 250,000 beneficiaries across seven African Development Fund (ADF) countries (Democratic Republic of Congo, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe) through various trainings, knowledge transfer programs, fish quality assurance equipment and tools, and refrigerated transport vehicles.

Training covered multiple areas, including fish value chain and post-harvest utilisation, business development and SME incubation, genetic improvement programs for endemic tilapia species, common standards and policy harmonization in collaboration with bureaus of standards and customs officers, nutrition and fish product development, and blue economy investment planning and financing mechanisms.

Further support was provided for fish stock assessments on transboundary lakes, vessel monitoring systems to deter illegal fishing, and training vessel inspection and fish catch statistics.

On World Fisheries Day on 21 November, the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the African Development Bank Group, and strategic partners gathered in Gaborone to celebrate these achievements and showcase how the project has transformed fish value chains and local consumer markets since its inception in 2022.

The $9.2 million grant initiative, funded through the African Development Bank's ADF 15, has successfully facilitated regional integration and economic development by improving fisheries governance and establishing sustainable blue economy trade corridors.

This year's World Fisheries Day aligned closely with PROFISHBLUE's multi-level governance and community-centered approach and measurable impact on fisheries communities throughout Southern Africa.

The gathering brought together government officials, development partners, private-sector representatives, and civil society stakeholders to chart a path forward for sustainable fisheries development in the region.

Transformative Impact Across the Region

"We are indebted to the African Development Bank Group for providing funding to implement this project within the Blue Economy space," said Director Domingos Gove on behalf of Angele Makombo Ntumba, SADC Deputy Secretary for Regional Integration. "This support has demonstrated our capacity to improve aquatic food systems for the benefit of over 380 million people in the region."

The project has successfully demonstrated that fishery resources can be managed sustainably, equitably, and resiliently in the face of climate change and external shocks.

"The PROFISHBLUE project has shown best practices in regional integration of blue economy trade corridors and cross-border fish trade," stated Neeraj Vij, African Development Bank’s Regional Sector Manager for Feed Africa Operations for Southern Africa. "About 3 billion people rely on global supply chains for aquatic-sourced food, contributing $300 billion annually to the global economy. This project demonstrates how strategic investment in fisheries governance can create competitive value chains that provide jobs and livelihoods while eradicating extreme poverty, especially in rural areas."

Vij reaffirmed the African Development Bank Group’s commitment to expanding support for blue economy initiatives across SADC Member States.

Key implementing partners include the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF), WorldFish, and the African Organization for Standardization (ARSO).

Director of Fisheries and Apiculture in Botswana's Ministry of Lands and Agriculture, Kagisanyo Bedi, commended the initiative for creating a crucial platform for learning and exchange of ideas among regional stakeholders in the region.

The celebration featured testimonials from women in fisheries who shared how the project has enhanced their livelihoods, underscoring the project's inclusive development approach.

"We embarked on an investment journey that few smallholder entrepreneurs would consider piloting technology in seaweed farming. We appreciate the opportunity..." said Hifadhi Hai, a project participant from Tanzania.

"This was echoed by a fish processor, Tamala Mtambo of the Twiyule Fish Cooperative, Malawi: "ProFishBlue supported us to turn fish processing into progress."

