Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


From June 29 to July 8, 134 students etc. from five African countries (Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya and Mozambique) will visit Japan as part of the "Africa Youth Program," an exchange program to promote understanding of Japan. At the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) held in August last year, Japan announced that it would accelerate its efforts in human resource development and exchange focusing on youth and women, and this project embodies that announcement.

  1. During their stay in Tokyo, the delegation will visit companies, exchange with university students, and pay courtesy calls to their respective embassies in Tokyo. In addition, they will split into four groups and visit other regions including Hokkaido, Nagano Prefecture, Gifu Prefecture, and Shiga Prefecture, where they will participate in exchange meetings with high school students, stay with host families, as well as visit relevant companies.
  2. The exchange program is expected to promote mutual understanding between the younger generation of Japan and Africa, encouraging each participant to serve as a bridge and help strengthen ties between Japan and African countries in the years ahead. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.