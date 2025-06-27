Fifty African Union Member States have endorsed a ground-breaking digital micro-planning portal co-created by Africa CDC to accelerate the elimination of Neglected Tropical Diseases — a diverse group of infectious diseases that primarily affect impoverished communities in tropical and subtropical areas.

This innovative platform developed with inputs from Member States, World Health Organization (WHO), END Fund, and other technical partners will track resource utilisation, advocate for sustainable financing and domestic resource mobilisation, and drive Africa-owned solutions to end these diseases of poverty by 2030.

Each Member State shared a country-specific micro-plan for the top six high-burden NTDs guided by existing national Masterplans. This continental NTD microplanning workshop, held from 17 to 20 June occurred in the context of the recent reduction in funding from key global partners, which has disrupted essential NTD programmes and exposed the vulnerabilities in current financing models.

“Public health efforts across Africa are under threat, funding is among the challenges, noting that this makes the continued engagement and energy around NTD elimination even more commendable,” said Dr Raji Tajudeen, Africa CDC Acting Deputy Director General and Head, Division of Public Health Institutes and Research.

Dr Dereje Duguma Gemeda, Ethiopian State Minister for Health said the workshop will help countries have a practical and data driven NTDs plan that will improve efforts to accelerate elimination efforts.

Currently, “The African Region is endemic for 20 of the 21-priority neglected tropical diseases; affecting over 565 million people and comprising 35 per cent of the global disease burden,” said Dr Ibrahima Soce Fall – Global NTD Director at the WHO. These diseases lead to significant morbidity, including physical and visual impairments, severe malnutrition, chronic pain, disfigurement, stigma and mental health issues, and death,” he said.

Common NTDs include Intestinal worms, lymphatic filariasis, river blindness, Schistosomiasis, trachoma, and Visceral leishmaniasis. This new approach of micro-planning is designed to drive integrated country and regional planning, streamline resource mobilisation, and enhance budget efficiency—minimising duplication and maximising impact—to accelerate the elimination of NTDs.

“This situation underscores the urgent need for sustainable, country-owned solutions that leverage existing national capacities, optimize domestic resources, and identify key areas requiring targeted external investment,” said Dr Tajudeen.Member states and partners over the 4 days immersed opportunity for cross country experience sharing and planning are keen to find a financial solution for integrated multi-sectoral NTD elimination.

“We stand at a critical juncture, not just for NTD elimination, but for rethinking health financing in Africa. Traditional reliance on foreign aid has demonstrated its limits. It’s time for collaborative, country-led financing strategies that harness catalytic opportunities from residual foreign assistance while boosting efficiency in programming and domestic resource mobilization,” said Dr Solomon Zewdu, CEO, The END fund.

“This approach will drive the needed long-term sustainability and resilience. The END Fund is committed to being a trusted partner in this transformation, supporting governments and partners in developing co-financing models that deliver results and leave no community behind,” said Dr Zewdu.

The meeting ensured countries have a comprehensive and costed country, and regional specific microplan for NTDs, identified country-specific technical assistance needs and detailed existing resources and partners within each member state to enhance collaboration and resource sharing.

“The elimination of NTDs is more than a public health objective: it is a lever for development and a decisive step towards achieving the African Union’s Agenda 2063,” said Professor Julio Rakotonirina, Director for Health and Humanitarian Affairs, African Union Commission. “The development of the micro-plan is only the first step. Success will lie in national ownership, resource mobilization, and, above all, operationalization on the ground.”Africa CDC, The END Fund and partners solidified their partnership with the micro-planning platform to accelerate ending NTD’s by 2030.