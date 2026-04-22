Africa Tech Festival (https://AfricaTechFestival.com/), the continent’s longest-running and most influential technology event, today announced that registration is open for the 29th edition of the event, taking place from 16 to 19 November 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in South Africa.

Based on the success of last year’s event, and ongoing conversations with key stakeholders, Africa Tech Festival 2026 is structured around six interconnected pillars that reflect where investment is flowing, where innovation is accelerating, and where the biggest opportunities lie: Telecoms&Connectivity; Data Centres; AI; Cybersecurity; Startups; and Digital Transformation. Every session, speaker and experience at Africa Tech Festival 2026 is built around these pillars, which will be showcased throughout the event, on eight dedicated stages.

For sponsors and exhibitors, Africa Tech Festival is the premier platform where enterprise buyers, technology leaders, and solution providers converge to shape the future of digital transformation across the continent. Leading brands can engage directly with C-suite executives, policymakers, and industry leaders as they showcase solutions in telecoms, AI, data centres, cybersecurity and enterprise innovation. In addition to providing a forum for generating leads and forming partnerships, Africa Tech Festival’s media exposure and pan-African reach create the ideal platforms for boosting brand reputation.

First wave of confirmed speakers announced

Africa Tech Festival 2026 is already attracting some of the continent’s most influential technology and business leaders. Confirmed speakers to date include:

Bunmi Cynthia Adeleye, Chief Strategy&Transformation Officer, Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited (Owners of Shoprite Nigeria)

Dido wa Kalonji, Chief Information Officer, FNB Eswatini

Faith Burn, Chief Technology and Operations Officer, Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa

Joost Pielage, Chief Technology Officer, Quro Medical

Lazola Ndamase, Group Executive Head: Big Data&AI/ML Technology, Vodacom

Mary Mahuma, Chief Information Officer, Sub-Saharan Africa, Philip Morris South Africa

Nina Triantis, Head: Global Sponsor Coverage, Client Coverage CIB&Vice Chair/TMT, Standard Bank Group

Nirvani Dhevcharran, Chief Technology Officer: Platforms and Operations, TFG (The Foschini Group)

Nollie Maoto, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, FirstRand Compliance Office

Nomsa Chabeli, Group Chief Executive Officer, South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)

Richard Cazalet, Executive: Strategy and Transformation, Telkom SA

Seaparo Phala, Chief Information Officer, Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Senthil Kumar Velayutham, Chief Technology and Digital Officer, African Development Bank

Commenting on the importance of the event in advancing Africa’s digital transformation agenda, David Monaghan, VP, Africa Tech Festival, said, “Africa’s digital economy is accelerating at an unprecedented pace, and Africa Tech Festival 2026 is designed to be at the centre of that momentum. Whether you’re a decision-maker looking to shape strategy, an innovator seeking investment, or an organisation ready to put your brand in front of the continent’s most influential technology leaders, this is the event for you. We look forward to welcoming the industry to Cape Town in November.”

Register to attend Africa Tech Festival 2026

General registration: https://apo-opa.co/3OvRBqv

For more information, as well as exhibitor and sponsor applications, visit https://AfricaTechFestival.com/

About Africa Tech Festival:

Africa Tech Festival is the continent’s leading platform for shaping the future of the digital economy. Taking place annually in Cape Town, the festival brings together the full technology ecosystem, from telecoms and infrastructure providers to enterprise leaders, startups, investors and policymakers.

Through six core pillars spanning connectivity, AI, cybersecurity, data centres, digital transformation and the startup ecosystem, Africa Tech Festival delivers a comprehensive view of the trends, challenges and opportunities defining Africa’s digital landscape.

The festival combines high level content with large scale exhibition and networking, creating a space where strategy meets execution. Across three days, it convenes global technology leaders, decision makers and innovators to share insight, build partnerships and drive real business outcomes.

Africa Tech Festival is part of Informa Festivals, a division of Informa.