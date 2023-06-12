African Energy Week (AEW) 2023 – organized in Cape Town from October 16-20 – takes place under the theme ‘The African Energy Renaissance: Prioritizing Energy Poverty, People, the Planet, Industrialization and Free Markets,’ underpinned by the recognition that in order to make energy poverty history by 2030. To achieve this, Africa needs to ramp up exploration and production across the oil and gas sector. Stepping into this picture, Keith Hill, President and CEO of Canadian-based independent oil and gas company, Africa Oil Corp, will lead discussions on frontier exploration, the need to accelerate drilling campaigns and why Africa represents the biggest E&P play worldwide.

Under the leadership of Hill – who possesses over 35 years’ experience in the oil industry, 20 years of which covered international new venture management and senior exploration positions – Africa Oil Corp has established itself as one of Africa’s most competitive independent explorers, with a series of campaigns in Nigeria, Kenya, Namibia, South Africa and the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone. With interests through direct ownership in concessions, as well as through shareholdings in investee companies, Africa Oil Corp is leading the way towards resource maximization in Africa.

While global energy majors have commenced with divestment strategies in light of the energy transition, Africa Oil Corp continues to deliver on its promise to develop African hydrocarbons, representing a strong partner for host countries and governments. Recognizing Africa as the ‘greatest frontier,’ Hill is committed to turning exploration hotspots into long-term and sustainable developments in Africa, with a number of key prospects well on their way to become impactful projects.

In Kenya, Africa Oil Corp is working towards the development of the South Lokichar development, located in Blocks 10BB/13T, as well as the associated pipeline. Alongside partners Tullow Oil and TotalEnergies, the company has a defined resource base as well as a Field Development Plan. In Nigeria, the company operates three of the top five oil producing fields in the country: Egina, Ekpo and Agbami. Combined, the fields produce approximately 450,000 barrels of oil per day. However, it is the company’s exploration prospects that make it such a big contender in the upstream space.

In Namibia, Africa Oil Corp announced a sizable discovery offshore Block 2913B alongside partners TotalEnergies and Impact Oil&Gas. The discovery has positioned the country as an exploration hotspot. In 2023, Africa Oil Corp commenced its multi-well appraisal and exploration drilling program, targeting four wells to appraise the Venus discovery. Meanwhile, Africa Oil Corp has additionally secured two production sharing contracts for offshore Blocks EG-18 and EG-31 in Equatorial Guinea, marking the company’s entry into the promising hydrocarbon market.

From Namibia to Equatorial Guinea to Nigeria to Kenya, Africa Oil Corp is gradually positioning itself at the head of Africa’s oil and gas sector, representing a strong partner, players and competitor. As the continent accelerated exploration and production even further, all in pursuit of making energy poverty history by 2030, companies such as Africa Oil Corp will continue to play a key role in expanding the sector. During AEW 2023, Hill will discuss this very theme while sharing insight into Africa’s E&P landscape, partnership opportunities and upcoming drilling campaigns.

“Africa Oil Corp is doing exactly what needs to be done in Africa: driving widespread exploration and production in the name of resource maximization. The independent has already been hugely successful in markets such as Nigeria and now with ambitious upstream campaigns underway in other promising markets, a new era of hydrocarbon growth is in sight,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, adding that, “We are looking forward to engaging with Hill and other high-level E&P players in Cape Town. AEW 2023 represents the best platform for regional and global energy stakeholders to discuss the future of African energy, and Hill represents a critical part of those discussions.”

