With demand for critical minerals set to triple by 2030 and Africa holding 30% of global reserves, African countries are accelerating plans to align policies, share infrastructure and form regional consortia to address sector challenges and unlock the continent’s $8.6 trillion in untapped mineral resources. To highlight policy initiatives and regional collaboration measures underway, the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) 2026 – scheduled for October 14–16 in Cape Town – will host a Ministerial Forum titled ‘Regional Policy Alignment: Mining Code Reforms to Unlock Value’.

The forum will convene African mining ministers to explore how intergovernmental policy coordination can enable cross-border trade in minerals and advance the continent’s local beneficiation agenda.

Reforms Driving Regional Integration

With intra-African trade accounting for only 16% of the continent’s total, several African nations are rolling out policies to strengthen regional market integration. Namibia is finalizing a new Mining Code designed to position the country as a regional hub, connecting southern African markets with global buyers of high-value minerals.

In February 2026, AMW organizers reported remarks from Nangula Frienda Ithete, Namibia’s High Commissioner to South Africa, highlighting the country’s strategic approach.

"We are fully aligned with AfCFTA [African Continental Free Trade Area] and global market trends. Namibia is ready to serve as a gateway between SADC and international markets for critical minerals," Ithete said, underscoring Namibia’s focus on regional integration and local value addition.

Similarly, Ghana – Africa’s largest gold producer – is leveraging the AfCFTA to strengthen trade and investment flows. In early 2026, Ghana partnered with South Africa’s Rand Refinery to enhance local gold processing, advancing artisanal mining empowerment, local beneficiation and regional collaboration.

In February 2026, Ghana’s Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, emphasized: “Africa’s integration is not only a political move but a strategic economic vision. Natural resources require harmonized policies. Isolated legal frameworks disrupt continental coordination and limit growth potential.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria, which has 44 identified minerals and is reopening over 2,000 mines to unlock its mining sector potential, is also advancing regional integration through frameworks such as the African Mining Vision and the Africa Mineral Strategy Group, according to Henry Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals Development.

“Finance institutions should not invest narrowly; capital should flow across the region. We need corridors linking multiple countries, from Lagos to Maputo, to enable cross-border factories, jobs, and value creation,” stated Alake in Cape Town last month.

The country’s focus on regional partnership stretches back to 2025 when Nigeria signed a strategic partnership agreement with South Africa to strengthen its underdeveloped solid minerals sector using South African expertise. Similarly, South Sudan is collaborating with South Africa to accelerate national geomapping and mineral exploration, as the country seeks to diversify its economy from petroleum.

AMW 2026: A Platform for Regional Cooperation

These examples underscore a growing focus among African markets to deepen regional cooperation, enhance trade and optimize mineral sector growth. The Ministerial Forum will provide a platform for African mining ministers to provide an update on these and many more regional cooperation initiatives while showcasing investment prospects for global investors across the continent’s mining value chain.

AMW serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2026 conference from October 12-16 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@energycapitalpower.com.