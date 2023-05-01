African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com) is delighted to announce its receipt of seven awards at the Bonds, Loans&ESG Capital Markets Africa Awards 2023 across the transactional and house categories. Afreximbank’s success at this year’s awards reflects the Bank’s increasingly well-established leadership position in the loan and debt capital markets on the continent across the main industry sectors.

The 8th Annual Bonds, Loans&ESG Capital Markets Africa Awards recognises – and seeks to showcase – the most innovative and groundbreaking deals from sovereign, corporate and financial institution issuers and borrowers. Candidates are nominated by a wide selection of parties, which includes other banks and their clients, and awards reflect the culmination of an exhaustive selection process that tests Africa’s most pioneering transactions and market actors.

Under the transactional category, the Bank is pleased to have won awards for the following deals:

Agency Bond Deal of the Year: Bank of Industry EUR 750mn 144a (in which Afreximbank acted as a Bookrunner)

Bank of Industry EUR 750mn 144a (in which Afreximbank acted as a Bookrunner) Oil&Gas Deal of the Year: Sonangol US $1.3billion (in which Afreximbank acted as Joint Coordinator, Co-MLA and Co-Bookrunner)

Sonangol US $1.3billion (in which Afreximbank acted as Joint Coordinator, Co-MLA and Co-Bookrunner) Project Loan of the Year: Canal Sugar US $750mn (in which Afreximbank also acted as Co-MLA)

Canal Sugar US $750mn (in which Afreximbank also acted as Co-MLA) Export Finance Deal of the Year: Project Gleam / MoF Angola Rural Electrification EUR 1.3bn (in which Afreximbank acted as MLA of the commercial tranche)

Project Gleam / MoF Angola Rural Electrification EUR 1.3bn (in which Afreximbank acted as MLA of the commercial tranche) Power Finance Deal of the Year: Project Gleam / MoF Angola Rural Electrification EUR 1.3bn (in which Afreximbank acted as MLA of the commercial tranche)

Under the house category, the Bank is proud to have won awards for the following deals:

Sovereign, Supra, and Agency Debt House of the Year: Afreximbank, in recognition of its leading role in providing debt solutions to sovereigns, SoEs, central banks, and other government-owned financial institutions over the last year

Afreximbank, in recognition of its leading role in providing debt solutions to sovereigns, SoEs, central banks, and other government-owned financial institutions over the last year Project Sponsor of the Year: NNPC

Importantly, the awards constituted an appropriate platform for Afreximbank to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of its clients and partners, as well as the outstanding contributions of a coalition of individuals and institutions working to advance the economic development of the African continent.

These Awards – which were launched in 2015 – continue to play a significant role in promoting the importance and sophistication of Africa’s financial services sector and its pivotal role in accelerating economic development on the continent. By highlighting the achievements of African financial institutions, corporate entities, and individuals, these Awards have made a substantial contribution to the increasingly positive and prestigious status of Africa’s financial markets, as well as their vast untapped potential.

Commenting on the Bank’s awards, Denys Denya, Executive Vice President - Finance, Administration&Banking Services, said: “We are pleased to receive these awards and grateful that Afreximbank’s strategic work in financial markets is being recognised even beyond the continent of Africa. These awards constitute an important validation of the Bank’s interventions in financing, promoting and facilitating trade and its ever-broadening work to facilitate sustainable economic growth and development in Africa. We appreciate the support and trust of our partners and clients, and we will continue to collaborate with them to drive Trade and IInvestment in Africa.”

