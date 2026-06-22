African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com) ( has signed a US$500 million term loan facility with the Central Bank of Tunisia on behalf of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Tunisia, to support the country in the execution of its key socio-economic priorities.

The facility was signed at Afreximbank’s Headquarters during a meeting attended by Dr George Elombi, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, and Dr. Fethi Zouhaier Nouri, Governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia, together with senior delegations from both institutions.

The facility, which adds to the US$1.2 billion previously disbursed to the central bank, will help the government to meet maturing trade debt obligations, finance the import of essential goods, including fuel, fertilizers, and food items, and boost access to foreign-currency liquidity. The transaction also reinforces Afreximbank’s countercyclical role and commitment to advancing the economic and structural transformation of the continent.

Dr George Elombi, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, said: “This facility reaffirms Afreximbank’s strong commitment to supporting Tunisia and the continent’s sustainable socio-economic development. We thank the Government of Tunisia, through the Central Bank of Tunisia, and the Ministry of Finance for the growing collaboration, especially at a most critical time when international development finance institutions continue to deprioritise Africa. For us, the message is unequivocal: African institutions must lead Africa’s development.”

Dr Fethi Zouhaier Nouri, Governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia, said: “We welcome the continued partnership with Afreximbank, which provides important support to Tunisia at a time when access to trade finance and foreign currency liquidity remains critical to sustaining essential imports. This facility demonstrates the value of African financial institutions working together to address shared economic priorities and support national resilience.”

Through its trade finance, project finance and liquidity support instruments, Afreximbank continues to help African economies to strengthen trade resilience, support essential imports, and expand their participation in intra-African and global trade.

Media Contact:

Vincent Musumba

Communications and Events Manager (Media Relations)

Email: press@afreximbank.com



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About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A strong supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2025, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$48.5 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$8.4 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), GCR (A), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-), Moody's (Baa2) and S&P Global Ratings (BBB+). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.



For more information, visit: www.Afreximbank.com