African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com) and FCI will jointly host the Africa Regional Conference on Factoring, Receivables Finance&Credit Insurance on 15–16 April 2026 in Kampala, Uganda. As Africa moves towards a unified market, these financial tools serve as essential catalysts for bridging the trade finance gap, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and accelerating intra-African trade volumes.

Held under the theme “Beyond Traditional Lending: The Continued Rise of Factoring and Supply Chain Finance in Africa,” the conference is supported by Afreximbank, FCI Academy and ICISA. The event will bring together senior representatives from financial institutions, development finance institutions, insurers, regulators, government bodies, and other key stakeholders from across Africa and beyond to advance alternative scaling solutions for African businesses, with a strong focus on SMEs.

The event will provide a platform for high-level dialogue on the growing role of factoring, receivables finance and credit insurance in supporting trade, enhancing access to working capital and strengthening financial ecosystems across the continent. Discussions will focus on market development, legal and regulatory frameworks, credit insurance, digitalisation, and the practical considerations involved in building and scaling sustainable receivables finance solutions.

As institutions across Africa continue to explore effective alternatives and complements to traditional lending models, factoring and supply chain finance are increasingly being recognised as important tools for supporting business growth, improving liquidity and facilitating domestic and cross-border trade. Against this backdrop, the conference aims to contribute to greater awareness, deeper market understanding and constructive dialogue on the conditions needed to support continued development across the region.

The conference will also offer an important opportunity for knowledge exchange and strategic engagement, enabling participants to hear from market practitioners, policymakers and industry leaders while strengthening connections across the receivables finance and wider trade finance community.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mrs Kanayo Awani Executive Vice President-Intra-African Trade and Export Development at Afreximbank noted: “Factoring is not just an alternative, it is a necessity for African businesses that need immediate liquidity to remain competitive. By bringing this dialogue to Kampala, we are happy to continue collaborating with our partners at FCI to ensure that the legal and financial frameworks are in place to turn these receivables into the working capital that drives the AfCFTA engine.”

Ms. Betül Kurtuluş, Deputy Secretary General of FCI, shared: “The continued development of factoring and receivables finance in Africa depends not only on awareness, but also on practical dialogue between market participants, regulators and institutions. This conference reflects that shared commitment and provides a valuable opportunity to explore how these solutions can continue to evolve across the region.”

Through this joint initiative, Afreximbank and FCI reaffirm their shared commitment to supporting market development, fostering dialogue and advancing practical financing solutions that can contribute to trade expansion and broader economic growth across Africa.

Registration for the conference is currently open. Further information on the programme and participation is available via https://apo-opa.co/4sE0RYj.

Media contacts:

Afreximbank

Vincent Musumba,

Communications and Events Manager (Media Relations)

Email: press@afreximbank.com

​FCI

Ms. Tanya Naysmith,

Senior Marketing Officer

Email: naysmith@fci.nl

Email: fci@fci.nl

T: +31 (0)20 627 03 06

About African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank):

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa’s trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2024, Afreximbank’s total assets and contingencies stood at over US$40.1 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$7.2 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) at “Stable”, Moody’s (Baa2), China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), and Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its equity impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, “the Group”). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

For more information, visit: www.Afreximbank.com

About FCI:

FCI is the Global Representative Body for Factoring and Financing of Open Account Domestic and International Trade Receivables. FCI was set up in 1968 as a non-profit global association. With today close to 400 member companies in more than 90 countries, FCI offers a unique network for cooperation in cross-border factoring. Member transactions represent nearly 60% of the world’s international correspondent factoring volume.

FCI is a non-exclusive organisation, open to any company which is providing Factoring Services or plans to set up Factoring Activities but also to service providers to the industry.

FCI offers three major areas of activities:

CONNECT: the Business network supports cross-border factoring activities through which its members cooperate as export and import factors

EDUCATE: FCI promotes and develops best practices in both domestic and international factoring and related Open Account Finance products

INFLUENCE: FCI promotes and defends the Industry with stakeholders and policy makers worldwide

www.FCI.nl